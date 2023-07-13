Binance Announces Eleanor Hughes as General Counsel

News provided by

Binance

13 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

PARIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Eleanor Hughes as its General Counsel.

In her new role, Eleanor will lead the company's legal affairs alongside a team of 85 lawyers. She will also be working closely with the global compliance team to support Binance's commitment to responsibly growing the industry in close collaboration with regulators and policymakers globally.

Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared: "Eleanor has been working at Binance for nearly two years now and, during that period, she has quickly grown to be a trusted advisor to me and Binance on legal matters. Her extensive legal experience, strong industry knowledge, deep integrity, and great work ethic make her an indispensable asset to the company. With Eleanor at the helm, I am confident that our industry-leading legal team will continue to excel in its mission to always protect users and manage risks on our platform."

Eleanor joined Binance's Legal team in November 2021. She was subsequently promoted to be the Head of Legal for APAC and MENA for Binance, where she oversaw matters in the two regions and managed a team of lawyers specializing in regulatory affairs, M&A, commercial law, and litigation. She played an important role in securing virtual asset service provider licenses and registrations for Binance in several jurisdictions, including Bahrain, Dubai, and New Zealand.

"The digital assets industry is in a transformational time as it experiences rapid mainstream adoption and evolves to be a mature, regulated sector. I am excited to lead the accomplished legal team at Binance during such a pivotal time," said Eleanor. "Together with regulators, Binance has the responsibility as an industry leader to ensure consumers are protected while leaving space for the technology to keep growing and innovating. Our team will continue to engage and collaborate closely with regulators around the globe to achieve this vision."

Eleanor is an accomplished legal professional with 15 years of experience in both private practice and in-house roles. Prior to joining Binance, she spent more than ten years at US law firms including Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, where she focused on litigation and contentious matters.

Eleanor graduated from the University of Cambridge with First Class Honors.

SOURCE Binance

Also from this source

Binance Blockchain Week Brings the Best of Web3 to Istanbul

Binance Research Finds 88% of Institutional Users Surveyed Have a Positive Long-Term Outlook of Crypto Assets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.