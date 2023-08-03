Binance Announces Kristen Hecht as its New Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer

News provided by

Binance

03 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's leading digital assets platform, today announced the appointment of its former Global Head of Corporate Compliance Kristen Hecht as its new Deputy Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO) at Binance.

Continue Reading
Kristen Hecht, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO) at Binance
Kristen Hecht, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer (GMLRO) at Binance

Kristen brings 17 years of experience, including nearly a decade supporting the U.S. government's efforts to combat terrorism and illicit financial activity as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes in the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before Binance, Kristen served as the CCO at Meta's first crypto digital asset wallet project, Novi Financial. Prior to that, she worked at HSBC to support the firm's compliance transformation efforts during its Deferred Prosecution Agreement. During that time, she was the Head of Financial Crime Compliance for HSBC China, where she was responsible for steering the necessary culture change to establish an effective and sustainable compliance program.

As Deputy CCO, Kristen will work with Binance's Chief Compliance Officer, Noah Perlman, in continuing to enhance the company's industry-leading compliance program by utilizing innovative technology while upholding core AML/CFT principles and practices. As GMLRO, Kristen will oversee country and regional MLRO teams, equipping them with necessary compliance risk-management tools and executive support to adhere to jurisdictional requirements and international best practices to continue identifying and mitigating financial crime risk.

As part of the immediate goals of her new role, Kristen will proactively engage with regulators, intergovernmental organizations, and industry bodies to contribute to the dialogue on how to develop best-in-class compliance programs in the crypto industry. She will also be collaborating with Binance's business leaders to further the organization's commitment to user protection and robust compliance with regulatory requirements. Her long-term goal is to have trusted partnerships and collaboration with regulators, industry bodies, and business partners to identify and mitigate financial crime risk through innovative technology.

"Before joining the industry, I saw that blockchain technology had opened up an entirely new way to transfer assets in an open and transparent manner, which continues to propel technological advances making it easier to provide access to individuals and businesses currently excluded from the global financial system," said Kristen. "Like with any new industry, I knew there would be significant challenges from criminals who seek to exploit global financial services, including crypto digital asset services. I'm leveraging my professional background to continue evolving our compliance controls to outpace illicit actors."

"As an organization that is obsessed with its users and has come a long way toward building a best-in-class compliance program comparable to global financial institutions, I hope to raise further awareness with regulatory and industry partners about the crypto industry to build trust and collaborate in this fast-developing space," said Kristen.

"We are thrilled to have Kristen step into this new role where she is well positioned to further our global compliance program and evolve it to meet fast-changing regulatory developments and expectations," said Binance CCO Noah Perlman. "With her seasoned background, she understands the importance of collaborating with governments and international organizations that are critical to making sustainable advancements and fighting financial crime in the crypto ecosystem."

SOURCE Binance

Also from this source

Binance Announces Eleanor Hughes as General Counsel

Binance Blockchain Week Brings the Best of Web3 to Istanbul

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.