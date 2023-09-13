Binance Announces Rachel Conlan as Chief Marketing Officer as the Organization Continues to Bring in New Leadership

News provided by

Binance

13 Sep, 2023, 13:23 ET

DUBAI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced the promotion of its VP of Global Marketing Rachel Conlan to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

This announcement follows the recent executive appointments and management changes — including Eleanor Hughes as its new General Counsel, Kristen Hecht as Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Reporting OfficerMin Lin as Head of Latin America, and Richard Teng as Head of Regional Markets — as the organization distinguishes its leadership team leading key business efforts.

"Our leadership team is critical to carrying out positive impacts that have an effect on the larger ecosystem and our mission, which is focused on users," said Binance CEO CZ (Changpeng Zhao). "And, Rachel is an example of that. Our team is stronger than ever as we focus on delivering great products and services for our users while ensuring we are a responsible industry leader."

Rachel will continue to oversee and manage Binance's global and regional teams. In the coming months, she will bring in a new series of global campaigns and increase the number of partnerships and efforts with key online influencers (KOLs) to bring new entrants to the space and find innovative ways for users to engage with Web3 and crypto, including efforts around impact. Through her efforts to educate and empower more people with crypto knowledge, Rachel will be contributing to broader efforts within Binance to collectively build the industry and facilitate mainstream adoption. 

"Rachel has demonstrated that she is a strong leader who leads with integrity and users top of mind. She is quick on her feet and able to look at challenges and opportunities with diverse perspectives that account for different aspects of the business. She understands how crypto is an effective tool to improve lives and she leads marketing efforts with an inclusive mindset. This is the mindset that will help us bring the next billion users and drive adoption. We are excited to welcome her into this new role alongside our renewed leadership team who are championing our shared mission," shared Binance Co-Founder Yi He.

Rachel is at the helm of Binance's current innovative campaigns, including The Weeknd, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alpine Formula 1. She leverages her previous experience from senior leadership roles at Havas and CAA to explore other brand initiatives. Rachel is focusing on attracting world-class marketing talent to strengthen the organization as it advances into its next phase of growth, "building upon its strong foundation."

"We are just scratching the surface to unleash the larger potential of crypto in the new era of Web3," said Rachel. "As an industry leader, we play a crucial role in bringing this potential for users and demonstrating to them how they benefit. I am eager to continue this journey in helping the industry reach wider and untapped demographics. It is humbling to be entrusted with the opportunity to work alongside a user-obsessed executive team who have built a leading ecosystem trusted by millions around the world as we, and the industry, continue growing in this early-stage environment."

SOURCE Binance

Also from this source

Binance-Powered 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour by The Weeknd Heads to Australia and New Zealand

Binance Announces Kristen Hecht as its New Deputy Chief Compliance and Global Money Laundering Reporting Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.