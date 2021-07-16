Binance Class Action Investors Alert: How To Join The Initiatives To Protect Binance Customers Promoted By The Swiss Blockchain Consortium Assisted On The Legal Front By Lexia Avvocati

If someone has suffered economic losses can now request a refund

LUGANO, Switzerland, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If anyone has incurred losses using the Binance platform (e.g. due to its malfunction or for other reasons attributable to Binance) they can register and join the initiatives promoted by the Swiss Blockchain Consortium through the dedicated website: TOKENCLASSACTION.

TOKENCLASSACTION have received important certificates of gratitude from numerous operators in the fintech market for the initiative launched by the Swiss Blockchain Consortium with the legal assistance of Lexia Avvocati.

This initiative, launched following the reports of a large group of Italian investors, has received positive feedback from investors in the crypto sector, not only Italian but also foreign, reflecting the seriousness of the affair and its global reach.

Michele Ficara, Director of The Swiss Blockchain Consortium said: "In such a complex moment for the crypto world it is right that important players such as crypto exchanges have an impeccable attitude towards their stakeholders. We are therefore happy to have given way to numerous investors damaged by the behavior of Binance to be able to efficiently request compensation for damages suffered as a result, among other things, of the continuous and significant malfunctions of the platform and the API."

Francesco Dagnino, Managing Partner of Lexia Avvocati, said: "It is an honor and a pleasure for us to support the Swiss Blockchain Consortium and make ourselves available to investors who have suffered losses attributable to Binance. We also believe that this initiative is necessary - especially in consideration of the founding values of our study - to preserve trust in the crypto market and to guarantee the centrality and protection of the individual investor, trying to preserve the security for those for whom it is this market was created and they have always tried to support it".

"This initiative" - added Angelo Messore, Head of the Financial Services practice at Lexia Avvocati - "signals the need to continue developing innovative projects linked to fintech and blockchain, while ensuring compliance with transparency towards the investor and guarantee the same protection equivalent to that offered by traditional operators".

