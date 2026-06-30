Binance Expands Triparty Banking Network with Anchorage Digital's Atlas Integration

Binance is the first crypto exchange to partner Anchorage Digital's Off-Exchange Settlement, eligible institutional clients gain another custody-separated pathway to access Binance liquidity

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance today announced an integration with Anchorage Digital, a global crypto bank and platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets, expanding Binance's Triparty Banking network and marking the first exchange integration within Anchorage Digital's Atlas institutional settlement platform. The integration gives eligible institutional and professional clients another banking partner to manage collateral, custody, and exchange access through a custody-separated model while accessing Binance liquidity seamlessly.

As institutional participation in digital assets grows, professional investors increasingly expect market structure that more closely reflects traditional finance standards, where custody and execution are structurally separated. Because digital asset market infrastructure is still maturing, institutions have historically often had to pre-fund exchange accounts, creating operational and counterparty considerations. For firms operating under strict risk, custody, and fiduciary mandates, this has been a structural barrier to participation at scale.

Binance was the first digital assets exchange to pilot triparty banking in 2023 and has continued to grow its network of banking partners and expand institutional settlement options to help clients access liquidity while maintaining greater control over collateral and custody. Through this integration with Anchorage Digital's Off-Exchange Settlement, powered by Atlas, eligible institutions now have another banking option to maintain independent custody of their pledged cash and crypto collateral while trading on Binance.

"Binance has continued to expand institutional-grade infrastructure that helps professional traders access crypto markets more securely and efficiently. Working with Anchorage Digital on off-exchange settlement gives eligible institutional clients another way to access Binance liquidity while managing custody and collateral through a model that is more familiar to traditional financial markets," said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance.

"Institutions need crypto market structure that reflects the standards they already rely on in traditional finance. Off-Exchange Settlement, powered by Atlas, is designed to separate custody from execution, helping institutions access exchange liquidity while keeping assets in secure custody. By working with Binance, we're bringing that model to the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume," said Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital.

Binance Banking Triparty supports institutional workflows across trading, settlement, lending, collateral management, and other capital markets use cases. Subject to eligibility and availability, it also enables collateral management across cash and cash equivalents, crypto assets, and select tokenized real-world assets, including money market funds such as BlackRock's BUIDL, Circle's USYC, and Franklin Templeton's iBENJI, helping institutions manage their trading margin with greater capital efficiency.

Find out more about Binance Banking Triparty here: https://www.binance.com/en/triparty

Disclaimer

This announcement is for general information only. Binance does not onboard or service U.S. persons. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment can go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

About Anchorage Digital‍

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Binance