Binance Hires Veteran Marketing Exec Rachel Conlan to Lead Global Marketing

News provided by

Binance

05 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has tapped OKX veteran, Rachel Conlan, as the organization's vice president of global marketing. Conlan will lead Binance's marketing and brand campaigns worldwide as the company sets its sights on reaffirming and expanding its leadership position in the industry as the most trusted brand in crypto.

"In less than six years, Binance has become a leader in the blockchain industry, largely thanks to our commitment to listening to our users and creating a competitive platform within the industry," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He. "With Rachel's extensive experience, she will help propel the industry forward, introducing more people to blockchain, familiarizing them with Binance, and collectively building this still very early-stage industry."

As Binance's vice president of global marketing, Conlan will report to Yi He and oversee the organization's regional and global marketers across the world. In addition to overseeing global and regional marketing teams, Conlan will also drive the company's brand partnerships and entertainment properties, which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, The Weeknd, Alpine Formula 1, social media-influencer Khaby Lame and more.

"I am thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Binance, a truly world-class organization that has garnered the trust of millions globally," says Conlan. "I'm eager to collaborate with an incredibly talented team, and together, we aim to enlighten and align with our leadership to fulfill our mission of ushering a billion users into this dynamic and exciting industry."

Before joining Binance, Conlan served as Global Head of Brand Marketing and Partnerships at OKX, where she drove the company's marketing efforts through partnerships such as Manchester City F.C., McLaren Racing and the Tribeca Film Festival. Prior to OKX, Conlan led Global Partnerships at CAA Sports, a leading international sports and entertainment agency and worked as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Havas.

About Binance
Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by tens of millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to providing the world's most secure exchange for individual and institutional investors, and features an unmatched portfolio of blockchain products and offerings, including: crypto trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

SOURCE Binance

Also from this source

Binance Receives Coveted Security and Privacy Certifications

Binance's Web3 Reality Show 'Build The Block' Crowns zkPass as Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.