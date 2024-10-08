Binance Launches Largest Trading Event 'Traders League' With $10 Million Prize Pool

Binance's largest trading event made accessible for all experience levels, participants can qualify by reaching $500 in traded volume and a range of competition criteria allows retail traders a chance to compete

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 230 million users worldwide, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of Binance Traders League today. Binance has committed its highest-ever total rolling prize pool of over $10 million in crypto rewards, making Traders League the signature event for the crypto trading community.

Binance Traders League is designed to be inclusive, offering a variety of challenges that engage participants of all experience levels and cater to their trading preferences. Solo competitions will test participants' individual skills and knowledge, while team competitions foster collaborative planning and build camaraderie.

In-line with Binance's commitment to make crypto more accessible and community-focused, Traders League is limited to regular and VIP 1-6 users. The minimal trading volume required to qualify is set at $500 during the duration of the League for spot competitions, and from the beginning of 2024 through the duration of the League for futures competitions. To help provide a more even-playing field, a range of competition criteria are offered based on ROI, PNL, or volume, so retail traders can also have a better chance competing against larger players.

Binance Traders League comprises two main competition leagues:

Spot Traders League

Rolling prize pool of up to $3,000,000 in BNB token vouchers

in BNB token vouchers Qualified participants will be ranked by their total spot trading volume and their total ROI percentage during the competition period

Top participants in each competition will stand to share up to $1,500,000 in BNB

in BNB Additional limited-time bonus tasks with a total prize pool of 200,000 USDC to be shared by exploring Spot Copy Trading and Trading Bots

Competition trading runs from 8 October to 28 October 2024

More information about the Spot Traders League can be found here

Futures Traders League

Rolling prize pool of up to 7,000,000 USDT in token vouchers

Participants can compete in the Solo ROI and Team PNL competitions

First-time Futures traders get to share a welcome prize pool of up to 700,000 USDT

Solo competition trading runs from 8 October to 28 October 2024

Team competition registration opens 10 October

Team competition trading runs from 17 October to 6 November 2024

More information about the Futures Traders League can be found here

Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance, shared: "The Binance Traders League is part of our mission to make crypto trading accessible and exciting for everyone, no matter their experience level. With a low qualifying volume and diverse competition criteria, we're creating a space where retail traders can compete alongside larger ones. Every participant has the chance to learn, grow, and earn rewards for their efforts. This year's record $10 million prize pool reflects the passion and growth of our global community, and we'll continue to support our users on their crypto journey."

More information on the Binance Traders League can be found here .

