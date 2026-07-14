Binance Marks Nine Years: Nearly Half of All Crypto Holders Use Binance, $156 Trillion in All-Time Volume, and a Growing Vision Beyond Crypto

From crypto exchange to multi-asset financial platform, Binance marks nine years of growth driven by its global community and sets its sights on three billion users

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today marks its ninth anniversary with more than 323 million registered users across over 100 countries. When Binance launched in July 2017, fewer than 6 million people worldwide owned cryptocurrency. Today, that number exceeds 741 million, representing growth of more than 12,000% in under a decade. Binance's user base has grown from zero to 323 million over the same period, meaning roughly 43% of all crypto holders worldwide now use Binance.

The milestone arrives as digital assets move from the margins of global finance to the mainstream. Institutional participation is at record levels, with ETFs and digital asset trusts now holding over 12% of circulating BTC supply. Regulatory frameworks are forming across the G20, the EU, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The lines between traditional finance and crypto infrastructure are blurring in ways that would have been difficult to predict when Binance launched.

For Binance, the anniversary is more than a reflection of nine years of growth. It is also a statement of intent: to become the world's leading financial super app, bringing access to global markets to its target of over three billion users worldwide.

Binance's Scale at a Glance:

323 million registered users globally, up roughly 7% in H1 2026 alone, representing approximately 43% of all crypto holders worldwide

holders worldwide Over $156 trillion in cumulative all-time trading volume across all products (up 7.8% from $145T at year-end 2025), a figure that exceeds the combined annual GDP of the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom

Institutional users grew 9% in H1 2026, reflecting continued maturation of the buyer base

$80B+ in monthly TradFi trading volume since March 2026

11% more coins and 3% more trading pairs added in H1 2026, broadening market access

From Crypto Exchange to Multi-Asset Platform

Over the past year, Binance extended its product suite into traditional financial instruments, including stock trading, ETFs, and pre-IPO perpetuals, alongside its existing digital asset offerings. These products are built on Binance's blockchain-native infrastructure, enabling stablecoin settlement, 24/7 market access, and cross-asset functionality within a single platform.

The early traction has been significant:

Since March this year, TradFi products on Binance have generated over $80B in monthly trading volume.

have generated over $80B in monthly trading volume. Direct stocks, launched in June 2026, reached $1B in assets under management (AUM) within 30 days of launch, alongside over $3B in cumulative trading volume.

bStocks, tokenized 1:1 U.S. securities on Binance that trade 24/7, crossed $100M in AUM within 2 weeks of launch.

that trade 24/7, crossed $100M in AUM within 2 weeks of launch. 47% of bStocks trading volume takes place outside U.S. market hours, reflecting demand for round-the-clock market access.

Even as Binance expands into new asset classes, its core crypto business continues to demonstrate the depth and resilience that have defined its market position since year one:

Binance has now processed $156.4 trillion in all-time trading volume, adding roughly $11.4 trillion in the first half of 2026 alone, a 7.8% increase from year-end 2025.

has now processed $156.4 trillion in all-time trading volume, adding roughly $11.4 trillion in the first half of 2026 alone, a 7.8% increase from year-end 2025. Institutional users also grew 9% over the same period, reinforcing the trend of professional capital deepening its participation in digital assets.

This growth occurred despite a more challenging market environment in H1 2026, indicating that user engagement is driven by structural participation rather than short-term market cycles.

Building Toward Three Billion Users

The expansion into traditional financial products reflects Binance's vision of building the world's leading financial super app that consolidates trading, payments, savings, and access to global markets on a single platform. The path to three billion users runs through markets that traditional institutions have historically underserved, where blockchain-native infrastructure can deliver financial services at a cost and scale that legacy systems cannot match.

Industry data supports the scale of the opportunity. It is estimated that 741 million people own crypto globally, compared to approximately 630 million online brokerage accounts. Crypto infrastructure already reaches more people than traditional equity brokerage, and that gap is widening.

"Nine years ago, we set out to increase the freedom of money globally. What we have built is infrastructure that works for everyone. It works whether you are a retail trader in an emerging market or an institutional investor in a financial centre. When we launched in 2017, fewer than 6 million people owned crypto. Today, 741 million do, and 323 million of them are on Binance. That is not just growth. It is a shift in how the world accesses finance. We are only at the beginning," said Yi He, Co-CEO of Binance.

"323 million people chose to trust us with their money. That is not something we take lightly. Every decision we make, every product we build, every market we enter starts with the question of whether it serves the people who put their faith in us. Today, 43% of all crypto holders worldwide use Binance. As the financial frontier moves toward the intersection of crypto and traditional finance, that trust becomes even more significant. Expanding beyond crypto into stocks, ETFs, and tokenized securities is part of that same commitment. Users deserve access to global markets, and we intend to give it to them," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance.

Built by the Community

This year, Binance marks its anniversary under the theme "Built by You." The theme reflects the company's belief that its growth over the past nine years was shaped not by the platform alone, but by the millions of users who traded, learned, built, and participated on it.

To mark the occasion, Binance has launched "Built by You," a global anniversary campaign celebrating the community that helped shape Binance. The campaign features up to $4.5 million in rewards and an interactive journey across nine landmarks in 'Binance City', each tied to a different part of the Binance ecosystem.

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About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 320 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

SOURCE Binance