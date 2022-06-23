Binance Signs Cristiano Ronaldo for Exclusive Partnership

Legendary Portuguese footballer to release multiple NFT collections per year

PARIS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced that it has kicked off an exclusive, multi-year NFT partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game. Through this partnership, Binance will launch a global campaign aiming to give Ronaldo's fans an introduction to Web3 with a compelling entry point into the world of NFTs.

Over the course of the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's best footballers, and has transcended sport to become an icon in multiple industries. He has amassed one of the world's most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent, and charity work," said Binance Founder and CEO "CZ" (Changpeng Zhao). "We are thrilled to provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sports history."

"My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of," said Ronaldo. "I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do."

The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

