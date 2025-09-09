Binary Defense Names Dennis Hon CEO, Accelerates Channel-First and AI-Driven Security Strategy

Ramping up for growth amid sweeping changes in AI and global cyber risk, Binary Defense is expanding its go-to-market with a stronger channel focus, launching AI-powered SOC automation.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binary Defense , the trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, today announced that veteran cybersecurity executive Dennis Hon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Hon, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at Red Canary, will lead Binary Defense through a new phase of growth as the company adopts a channel-first go-to-market strategy and expands its AI-driven security capabilities.

At Red Canary, Hon spearheaded go-to-market operations that delivered 2.5X ARR growth, consistently achieving record quarters. He brings more than two decades of experience scaling high-performance sales organizations at Okta, Oracle, and other leading technology firms, where he drove billions in revenue growth.

"AI has changed the way security operations run, and the threat landscape is moving faster every day," said Hon. "What sets Binary Defense apart is our ability to combine years of operational expertise with AI to give customers clarity, speed, and confidence in their defenses. By shifting to a channel-first model, we can bring those capabilities to more organizations and deliver stronger outcomes together with our partners."

Momentum Through Channel and AI Innovation

Binary Defense is making a clear shift to a channel-first strategy, strengthening partnerships and expanding how we deliver value.

By leaning into the partner ecosystem, customers gain more flexibility, faster time-to-value, and security outcomes that are tightly integrated with the technologies they already trust. Working side by side with technology providers and resellers ensures clients get not only coverage, but confidence that their investments are working harder for them.

AI That Amplifies Security Operations

Binary Defense takes a different view of AI in security. We do not see it as a replacement for analysts. We see it as a force multiplier - built on more than a decade of operational experience and threat data.

AI accelerates detection, sharpens investigations, and makes response more precise, but it is our people and our history in security operations that give it meaning. Few others can bring that depth of experience into AI, and that is what makes our approach unique.

For clients, this means:

Beginning in Q4, the company is rolling out several expanded AI capabilities for clients, designed to aid analysts by reducing noise, accelerating investigations, and stopping threats earlier in the kill chain.

New features include:

Adaptive threat assessment: An internally developed system that uses human-in-loop learning to assess whether alerts represent real threats, explain how attacks are unfolding, and continuously strengthen models with analyst feedback.

AI-driven investigation assistant: An interactive tool that lets customers search, summarize, and investigate alerts in natural language, turning complex security data into clear, actionable insight in seconds.

Enhanced BDVision: Expanded deception and disruption tactics, now with AI-powered behavioral threat detection to stop malware and threat actors earlier in the attack lifecycle.

Why it matters:

"Next-gen MDR isn't about doing more of the same – it's about redefining the SOC through modern innovations, where automation, advanced analytics, and AI all come together to transform how threats are detected and stopped," said David Kennedy, Co-Founder and Chief Hacking Officer at Binary Defense. "Dennis brings the vision and operational expertise to scale that transformation for our customers and partners."

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, trusted by hundreds of organizations to protect what matters most. Our team of SOC analysts, threat hunters, detection engineers, and threat researchers work around the clock to deliver proactive, risk-focused security outcomes. We bring the attacker's mindset to defense, helping clients detect threats earlier, respond faster, and continuously improve their security posture.

