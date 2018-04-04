Binary Sun Cyber Risk Advisors' Cybersecurity Expert Dr. Chris Pierson to Speak at RSA Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Binary Sun Cyber Risk Advisors, providers of strategic cybersecurity guidance to boards and C-suites, today announced that its CEO & founder Dr. Chris Pierson will be giving three presentations at the upcoming RSA Conference on cybersecurity, which will take place April 16-20 in San Francisco.

Having given over a dozen speeches at RSA in the past that push cybersecurity and privacy thought leadership to the next level, Pierson continues to be an RSA Conference "top-rated speaker." Pierson's expertise spans cybersecurity, privacy, law, and homeland security and his speeches this year will cover each of these fields. "I am excited and privileged to engage with other thought leaders, VCs, CISOs, and strategists at this year's conference," said Pierson. "There is no better place than the RSA Conference for cutting edge cybersecurity."

Pierson will be joined by Alston & Bird LLP partner, Kimberly Peretti, as the two explore the complexities of responding to data breach incidents from multiple perspectives within a company - board governance, public relations, security, privacy, and legal. "All too often companies think about data breaches in only legal or security silos," said Pierson. "These incidents present material cybersecurity and reputational risks to victim companies, their shareholders, and investors requiring board attention as cybersecurity is not just a technology issue."

Separately, in a well-timed segment on cybersecurity and facial recognition, Pierson and James Shreve from BuckleySandler LLP will tackle biometric facial recognition and scanning. "The security benefits from biometric authentication remains a green field opportunity for companies to implement solutions to keep people, their data, and sensitive areas secure," Pierson said.

Finally, Pierson will moderate a panel on identifying those knowledge assets within your company that require protection and associated regulatory shifts with the Ponemon Institute's founder, Dr. Larry Ponemon, Jon Neiditz of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, and Will Bracker of Cox Communications.

More than 45,000 cybersecurity professionals attend RSA globally each year, making it the largest and most respected cybersecurity event in the world.

