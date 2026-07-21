BinBase Launches 2026 BIN Database Featuring 11-to-6 Digit Waterfall Lookup

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BinBase today announced the launch of its updated 2026 Bank Identification Number (BIN) database, engineered to help payment processors, merchants, and fintech platforms resolve complex routing challenges created by payment industry shifts.

With the global transition toward 8-digit BIN standards and the rise of sub-range tokenization via Apple Pay and Google Pay, legacy 6-digit BIN lookup tables increasingly lead to misrouted transactions and higher processing costs. BinBase solves this with an 11-to-6 digit Waterfall Lookup architecture.

"Modern payment ecosystems require far more precision than simple issuer identification," said Michael Evans, Director at BinBase. "Our dataset provides 29 granular attributes, including Reg II Durbin exemption flags, Fast Funds Payout capabilities, and regional co-badging indicators, enabling real-time optimal routing."

Key Capabilities of the BinBase Dataset:

11-to-6 Digit Waterfall Matching: Resolves high-precision sub-ranges while maintaining legacy fallback capabilities.

Resolves high-precision sub-ranges while maintaining legacy fallback capabilities. Co-Badging and Dual-Network Support: Identifies regional schemes sharing global BIN ranges.

Identifies regional schemes sharing global BIN ranges. Tokenized Range Lookup: Preserves issuer-level intelligence for DPAN transactions initiated via digital wallets.

Preserves issuer-level intelligence for DPAN transactions initiated via digital wallets. Enterprise-Ready Format: Delivered as flat CSV, SQLite, or PostgreSQL dumps updated daily.

A free open-schema specification and sample dataset are available on GitHub for developer evaluation: https://github.com/BinBaseDatabase

About BinBase BinBase is a provider of high-precision payment intelligence data, helping fintech platforms and merchants optimize card authorization rates, reduce interchange costs, and prevent fraud. To learn more, visit https://www.binbase.com.

Media Contact: Michael Evans

Director, BinBase

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (786) 613-3334

Website: https://www.binbase.com

SOURCE BinBase