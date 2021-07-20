BILBAO, Spain, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Innovation & Acceleration Program, BIND 4.0, has just launched its sixth edition open call to search for the most innovative technology startups around the world, with the aim of creating new disruptive projects in the hands of 65 large collaborating companies of international reference. This sixth edition will accept solutions with applications in the fields of Intelligent Industry, Clean Energy & Sustainability, Food and Health, until September 10.

The Open Innovation Program BIND 4.0 seeks disruptive Tech Startups around the world

BIND 4.0 is a public-private Industry 4.0 initiative created by the Department of Economic Development, Sustainability and Environment of the Government of the Basque Country (Spain), which has become an international benchmark program since its foundation in 2016.

The BIND 4.0 Community Continues to Grow with Now 65 Corporate Partners

For this sixth edition, the BIND 4.0 community has a total of 65 companies of international reference based in the Basque Country, which will participate in the selection and development of innovative use case projects. This year, 10 new Corporate Partners joined: Arteche, Celsa Group, Cofares, Hitachi ABB, Matz-Erreka, Onnera Group, Osakidetza, P4Q Electronics, Ramondin, and Suez Treatment Solutions. These large companies join the big-name corporations already participating, such as Mercedes-Benz, Siemens Gamesa, Iberdrola, Petronor Repsol, Michelin, Uvesco, ArcelorMittal, Enagas, Gestamp, Maier Group, Quirónsalud, FAES Farma and Coca-Cola European Partners.

Last year, out of the 750 applications submitted, the BIND 4.0 Partner Companies selected a total of 31 tech startups and have developed 40 pilot projects. Among different benefits, selected startups are guided by 40 expert mentors in business acceleration and new technology market strategies and will participate in networking activities with the Corporate Partner companies and within the Basque Country Industry 4.0 Hub, a highly projected region in Europe. Equally, Startups have access to different sources of financing, investment and economic aid, as well as free access to a workspace in the BICs of the Basque Country.

BIND 4.0 has three Main Objectives: Accelerate the development of startups in the Basque Industrial Ecosystem, promote the digital transformation of companies, and position the Basque Country Ecosystem as a hub for Advanced Industrial Entrepreneurship. These objectives have served to position BIND 4.0 at an international level as one of the largest programs that invest in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. Since the program began in 2016, more than 130 startups have been accelerated and more than 200 projects developed, exceeding 6.5 million euros in turnover.

Startups can register until Sept. 10, 2021, through the website www.bind40.com .

More information: [email protected]

