Binder Animal Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri Introduces Same-Day Urgent Care Services

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Binder Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the introduction of same-day urgent care for pets, available from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Saturday, effective April 1st, 2024. This development aims to provide prompt and efficient care for your pet's unexpected health concerns.

At Binder Animal Hospital, we understand the importance of being available to address your pet's urgent needs. The addition of same-day urgent care services will complement our existing wellness appointments, surgeries, and dental procedures, which will continue to be available during our traditional hours of operation, Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, and Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Dr. Michelle Thornberry, veterinarian at Binder Animal Hospital, expressed excitement about the expanded services, stating, "Our team is dedicated to providing quality care to pets at the time they need it most as well as ensuring a great experience for our clients. The introduction of same-day urgent care allows us to address your pet's unexpected health issues promptly and efficiently, providing peace of mind for pet owners."

The knowledgeable team at Binder Animal Hospital is focused on providing advanced medicine and personalized care. They are conveniently located at 2941 Telegraph Road in Saint Louis, MO 63125. Whether your pet is in need of urgent or routine wellness care, trust the Binder Animal Hospital team to be your partner in pet care.

Reserving an urgent care arrival time or booking a wellness appointment at Binder Animal Hospital is now easier than ever. Pet owners can simply book online by visiting their website, binderanimalhospital.com, or by calling 314-892-5406.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Binder Animal Hospital

Binder Animal Hospital has been providing exceptional veterinary care to the Saint Louis, MO community since 1957. Our dedicated team of veterinarians and staff are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of your pets. With a focus on modern medicine and personalized care, we strive to deliver the best possible veterinary services. For more information, visit binderanimalhospital.com.

