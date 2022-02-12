Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries: By Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography

In-Scope:

Cathode binders:

The binder market share growth for lithium-ion batteries by the cathode binders segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of hydrophilic cathode binders is increasing rapidly due to their cost-effectiveness and less environmental impact. The lithium-ion battery industry is moving from polyvinylidene fluoride binders to hydrophilic binders due to the high cost and environmental concerns related to polyvinylidene fluoride.

Out-of-Scope:

Anode binders

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Type (cathode binders and anode binders), Application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others), and Geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Key Companies- APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp. among others.

APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp. among others. Driver- Shift of the automotive industry toward EV to drive the market.

Shift of the automotive industry toward EV to drive the market. Challenge- Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

APV Engineered Coatings Inc.- The company offers Lithium-ion batteries having a diverse range of solvents with high performance binders, such as N-Methyl 2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF).

The company offers Lithium-ion batteries having a diverse range of solvents with high performance binders, such as N-Methyl 2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF). BASF SE- The company offers products such as 2680 Licity, 2688 Licity series of battery binders.

The company offers products such as 2680 Licity, 2688 Licity series of battery binders. DuPont de Nemours Inc.- The company offers products such as Texturecel Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose (Sodium CMC) as anode graphite binder.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Driver:

Shift of the automotive industry toward EV:

The objective of moving toward a sustainable ecosystem in the automotive industry has led to a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs. Stringent regulations are being imposed, which ensure compliance with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. EVs are the most suitable way of reducing the carbon footprint. They are considered a green solution for the decarbonization of the transportation sector. On average, EVs release half the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) released by conventional vehicles. The sale of EVs has been increasing steadily since 2012. To promote their sales further, governments of several countries such as China and the US are framing objectives and offering incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits. This will result in increased confidence among manufacturers and other stakeholders in future policy frameworks and investment mobilization. The increase in the sales of EVs will boost the demand for lithium-ion batteries, thereby driving the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Challenge:

Presence of several substitutes for lithium-ion batteries:

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage applications, mainly owing to their lightweight feature and high energy storage capacity. However, numerous lithium-ion battery substitutes are available in the market, which is likely to hamper the market growth. These batteries have applications in almost all major end-user industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and energy storage. Several other battery technologies are being developed for use in the automotive segment, such as solid-state and sodium batteries. Moreover, significant research and development activities are underway to develop solid-state batteries as they have a high energy density and are safer than lithium-ion batteries. Therefore, cost disadvantages and the availability of numerous substitutes affect the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, thereby hampering the growth of the binder market for lithium-ion batteries.

Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APV Engineered Coatings Inc., Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., JSR Corp., Kureha Corp., Solvay SA, Targray Technology International Inc., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

COVID-19 impact on materials sector

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Power battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy storage battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Cathode binders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Anode binders - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APV Engineered Coatings Inc.

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

JSR Corp.

Kureha Corp.

Solvay SA

Targray Technology International Inc.

Zeon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

