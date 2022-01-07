Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type, Application, Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Jan 07, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type (Binders For Meat & Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat), Application (Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat), Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 and 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Meat binders are naturally occurring compounds present in a variety of vegetables, fruits, cereal flours, etc. in abundance, and act through their solubility, viscosity, gel-forming ability, water-binding capacity, oil adsorption capacity, fermentability, and mineral and organic molecule binding capacity, which affect the product quality and characteristics.
Besides these, high-fiber intake tends to reduce the risk of colon cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and several other disorders. Moreover, based on their physicochemical properties, many fibers can help to improve the color, texture, and sensorial characteristics instead of nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions could help in the diminution of calorie content in foods.
Cultured meat can replace animal meat
The growth in demand for cultured meat is expected to be driven by factors such as the increased need for alternative proteins, high investment by key industry players, increase in concerns for animal welfare, and need for environmental sustainability. There is a need for the developers of cultured meat to compete with conventional meat offerings in terms of cost and quality.
However, the eco-friendly nature exhibited by cultured meat such as its 99% less land consumption, up to 96% less greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90% less water usage may draw the attention of researchers, scientists, eco-activists, and non-profit organizations for product development & commercialization. In addition, several startups are making significant progress in developing animal-free proteins. Alternative protein products derived from insects and plants as well as cultured meat products are gaining popularity among consumers across the world.
Rise of new entrants in Scaffolders and cultured meat market.
Since cultured meat is a strongly growing market, existing players are improving their market share, while new start-ups are being established rapidly. The cultured meat market is in its preliminary stage due to which unorganized players are present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the European and Asian markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat
4.2 Meat Binders Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein
5.2.1.2 Enhanced Food Safety
5.2.1.3 Investment by Key Industry Giants
5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Scaffolding to Increase in Protein Content
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scrutiny of Scaffold Meat
5.2.2.2 High Setup Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Exploring Technological Advancements to Develop New Product Lines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Product Labeling
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research & Development
6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing
6.2.3 Production and Processing
6.2.4 Packaging
6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution
6.2.6 End-Use Industry
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.4.1 Scaffolding Technology
6.5 Pricing Analysis: The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market
6.6 Market Map and Ecosystem
6.6.1 Demand Side
6.6.2 Supply Side
6.6.3 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes: Market Map
6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
6.8 Patent Analysis
6.9 Trade Analysis
6.9.1 Soya Beans
6.9.2 Wheat
6.9.3 Pea
6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.10.1 Degree of Competition
6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.10.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11 Case Studies
6.11.1 Growing Demand for Meat Alternatives
6.11.2 Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products
7 Regulatory Scenario
7.1 North America
7.1.1 US
7.1.2 Canada
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia-Pacific
8 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Type
8.1 Binders for Meat & Meat Substitutes
8.2 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat
9 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Meat Products
9.3 Meat Substitutes
9.4 Cultured Meat
10 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Meat Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Beef
10.3 Pork
10.4 Fish
10.5 Poultry
10.6 Other Meat
11 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Netherlands
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 Singapore
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Rest of South America
11.6 Row
11.6.1 Israel
11.6.2 United Arab Emirates
11.6.3 Rest of the Row
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
12.3 Key Player Strategies
12.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Responses
12.4.1 Adm
12.4.2 Dupont
12.4.3 Kerry Group
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Meat Binder Companies)
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Pervasive
12.5.3 Emerging Leaders
12.5.4 Participants
12.5.5 Product Footprint
12.6 Scaffolder Companies Evaluation Quadrant
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Starting Blocks
12.6.3 Responsive Companies
12.6.4 Dynamic Companies
12.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.7.1 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.1.2 Dupont
13.1.3 Kerry Group
13.1.4 Ingredion Incorporated
13.1.5 Roquette Freres
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Wiberg GmbH
13.2.2 Advanced Food Systems, Inc.
13.2.3 Avebe
13.2.4 J.M. Huber Corporation
13.2.5 Gelita Ag
13.2.6 Nexira
13.2.7 Danagreen Co., Ltd
13.2.8 Excell
13.2.9 Matrix Meats
13.2.10 Myoworks Pvt Ltd
13.2.11 Mosa Meat
13.2.12 Seawith
13.2.13 Aleph Farms Ltd.
13.2.14 Memphis Meats
13.2.15 Supermeat
14 Appendix
