Binders Excipients Market Size to Grow by USD 444.89 Million, cellulosic to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binders Excipients Market by Type (Cellulosics, Lactose, Polyols, Povidones, and Others), Application (Tablets or capsules and Solution-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the binders excipients market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 444.89 million.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Binders Excipients Market 2022-2026

Market Segmentation

The cellulosics segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This segment comprises hydroxypropylmethylcellulose acetate (HPMCAS), hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), and microcrystalline cellulose (MCC). HPMC is used as a binder and bioadhesive in pharmaceutical drugs. It also acts as a compression aid and coating agent for tablets. Thus, the increasing demand for HPMC worldwide is likely to support the growth of the global binders excipients market during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the binders excipients market in APAC. - Request a FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Major Vendors and their Offerings

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers a binder excipient, namely Ceolus.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. - The company offers a binder excipient, namely Nutrapress.

BASF SE - The company offers binder excipients such as Kollidon VA 64, Kollicoat SR 30 D, and Kolliphor P 188 Bio.

Colorcon Inc. - The company offers a binder excipient, namely Starch 1500.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers a binder excipient, namely Avicel.

Ingredion Inc. - The company offers starch-based binder excipients for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies.

Beneo GmbH

CD Formulation

DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG

Evonik Industries AG

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG

Kerry Group Plc

Merck KGaA

Roquette Freres SA

Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for cellulose-based binders is driving market growth. Binder excipients are an important part of the pharmaceutical industry. The demand for binder excipients is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to their use in pharmaceutical drugs. They add volume to low-active-dose tablets and provide mechanical strength to tablets. Various vendors are expanding their production capacity of cellulose-based binders. For instance, in January 2021, Asahi Kasei Corp. announced a plan to set up a second plant in Kurashiki, Japan, for the production of Ceolus, a cellulose-based binder. Thus, the increase in production will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Binders Excipients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 444.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Beneo GmbH, CD Formulation, Colorcon Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., JRS PHARMA GmbH and Co. KG, Kerry Group Plc, Merck KGaA, Roquette Freres SA, Scope Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

