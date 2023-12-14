Binders in Battery Market to reach over USD 5.47 billion by the year 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Binders in Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process (Solvent-Based And Water-Based), Binder Chemistry (Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)), Battery Binders And Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031."

The global binders in the battery market are estimated to reach over USD 5.47 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period.

Binders in Battery Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 2.23 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 5.47 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.67% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered End-Use Industry, Process, Binder Chemistry, Battery Binders And Battery Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia Competitive Landscape Arkema, The Lubrizol Corporation, KUREHA CORPORATION, Resonac Holdings Corporation, APV Engineered Coatings, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., DuPont, ZEON CORPORATION, BASF SE, Targray, Solvay, FUJIAN BLUE OCEAN & BLACK STONE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., IST Corporation, Synthomer PLC, Trinseo, Ashland, Sicona Battery Technologies, Northvolt AB, IONIC MATERIALS, INC., SAKUU CORPORATION., PRINCETON NUENERGY.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1828

Battery binders are compounds that hold the active ingredients of a lithium-ion battery electrode together. The binder is an important component of the electrode in a lithium-ion battery because it binds the active material (usually a lithium metal oxide or lithium cobalt oxide) in place and prevents it from separating or breaking apart during use. Superior binder materials, such as strong adhesion strength, high ionic conductivity, and better stability, are being developed to suit the growing need for high-performance and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. Significant advances in binder technology have been made in recent years, with novel materials being produced that outperform old binders.

Recent research has concentrated on the development of conductive polymer binders that can improve the electrical conductivity of electrodes, resulting in improved battery performance. Another intriguing area of study is the use of nanomaterials as binders to improve the mechanical stability and energy density of lithium-ion batteries. Such improvements are propelling the binders in battery market forward.

List of Prominent Players in the Binders in Battery Market:

Arkema

The Lubrizol Corporation

KUREHA CORPORATION

Resonac Holdings Corporation

APV Engineered Coatings

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

DuPont

ZEON CORPORATION

BASF SE

Targray

Solvay

Fujian Blue Ocean & Black Stone Technology Co., Ltd

& Black Stone Technology Co., Ltd Istist Corporation

Synthomer Plc

Trinseo

Ashland

Sicona Battery Technologies

Northvolt AB

Ionic Materials, Incinc.

Sakuu Corporation.

Princeton Nuenergy

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Demand for batteries has increased dramatically in recent years, and this is projected to continue for at least the next few years. Globally, there is a push to reduce the use of traditional energy sources in industries such as automotive and power. This has resulted in an increase in overall lithium-ion battery output. Lithium-ion batteries outperform lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and nickel-metal hydride batteries in terms of electrochemical performance. As a result of the rising usage of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy storage and electric vehicles, the market for battery binders is likely to increase significantly.

Challenges:

International EVEV sales are expanding year after year, and many countries are dedicated to reaching their environmental standards. However, the automobile sector may need more time to transition from conventional to electric vehicles. The upfront cost, lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety, and lengthy charging time are factors limiting the EVEV industry's growth. The issue of range anxiety may be addressed if enough public and personal charging stations for EVsEVs are built. The current circumstance is radically different because the charging infrastructure is insufficient to meet the changing needs of an EVEV.

Regional Trends:

Asia Pacific Binders in Battery Market is expected to report a significant market share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to extend at a high CAGR in the near future. There is a considerable increase in demand for consumer electronics such as phones, tablets, and laptops, as well as an increase in desire for electric vehicles. Government initiatives in major economies like India, China, and South Korea have boosted demand for lithium-ion batteries, increasing demand for lithium-ion battery binders. Data centers have grown as the telecom business has expanded. Data centers are migrating away from lead acid batteries and towards lithium-ion batteries, which is projected to boost the market for lithium-ion battery binders in the Asia Pacific region.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1828

Recent Developments:

In June 2022 , Solvay completed its polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) capacity expansion project at its Changshu facility in China . To accommodate the increased customer demand for EVEV batteries, the company expanded its production capacity for this high-performance polymer ahead of schedule.

Segmentation of Binders in the Battery Market-

By End-Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Power

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Binder Chemistry-

Solvent Based

Water Based

By Battery Binders-

Anode Binder

Cathode Binder

By Binder Type-

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others

By Battery Type-

Lithium-ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lead Acid

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCCGCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1828

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Binders in the Battery market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the global Binders in the Battery market

To analyze the Binders in the Battery market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Binders in the Battery market size value (US$ Mn) and Volume (KT) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisitions in the global Binders in the Battery market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Solid-State Battery Market

Next-Generation Anode Materials Market

Battery Metals Market

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis of key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd