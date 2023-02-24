BINDLE "SIP & STASH" BOTTLES CONTAMINATION ALERT: ISSUED BY WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer right law firm, is investigating claims that Bindle Bottles are contaminated with high levels of lead. A recent Consumer Reports investigation has shown that Bindle "Sip & Stash" Bottles contain alarming levels of lead, in some cases more than a thousand times the legal limit. Bindle at this stage is refusing to issue refunds to consumers and is instead sending "repair kits" that it claims will merely cover the lead solder.

Wolf Haldenstein is investigating claims on behalf of consumers who seek a full refund and proper recall for these dangerous bottles. If you have purchased a Bindle "Sip & Stash" Bottle and are seeking a full refund, you may call (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 or click the link below:

