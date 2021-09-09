Bindtec, participating in the largest Middle East Information & Communications exhibition "Dubai GITEX 2021"

Bindtec Co. Ltd. is the sole firm small banding machinery manufacturer in S. Korea. The company established in 1983 and exporting its banknote binding machines, then produced machinery for semiconductor producing companies such as Samsung Electronics and Hynix. Bindtec focus items are banding machines that attach instructions to pharmaceutical bottles, industrial products, food banding machines, and financial institutions.

Bindtec produces the machines which using the PP bands and paper/film bands. Moreover, Bindtec manufactures diversified in order to be used according to the characteristics of the place of use.

The recently released banding machine (YL-420) is equipped with automated re-input mechanism for band feeding and heat-sealing system with an added ability to control temperature and tension. This banding machine also obtained the European CE certification.

