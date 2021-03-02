Binford Supply Forms Partnership with Fencing Supply Group, Joins Group of Independent Fencing Distributors

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binford Supply ("Binford"), a portfolio company of private equity firm Building Industry Partners, today announced its partnership with Fencing Supply Group ("FSG"), a group of industry-leading, fencing distributors. Binford, one of the fastest growing fencing distributors in the country, is a leader in the Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado markets with 11 branches and 2 complementary manufacturing facilities.

Founded in 2021 by The Sterling Group, an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, FSG is the national leader in fencing supply distribution. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets.

"Joining the FSG family of fencing distributors was the right next step for our entrepreneurial, customer-focused company," Jeff Cook, President of Binford said. "We look forward to working towards the shared vision of growth in each of our businesses."

"Binford is the perfect addition to FSG because of its strong brand, its legacy of wood fencing leadership, its customer service model, and its passionate and dedicated team members. We are very excited to have Jeff and the entire Binford team join the FSG family," said Brian Henry, Partner at the Sterling Group.

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution industry, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, and Artisan Design Group. Fencing Supply Group and Sterling intend to continue to support the platform through organic growth initiatives as well as an active acquisition strategy. Binford is the second acquisition for the Fencing Supply platform. FSG acquired Merchants Metals on February 26, 2021.

About Fencing Supply Group

Founded in 2021, Fencing Supply Group ("FSG") is a group of industry-leading, fencing distributors. FSG is the largest wholesale distributor of fencing supplies in the United States. FSG businesses serve professional fencing contractors who provide new, improvement, and repair fencing services across residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure end markets. The FSG model combines local relationships, service, and expertise with national scale and resources for the benefit of customers, employees, and suppliers. Current FSG companies include Merchants Metals and Binford Supply, which collectively operate 46 branches across 29 states.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 58 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $4.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

