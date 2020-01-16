Bing and Botify Announce Partnership to Bring New Search Engine Optimization Features to Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise SEO platform Botify, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Bing to bring speed, efficiency, and accuracy to the crawling and indexing of large websites.

The partnership represents an expansion to FastIndex, the first solution within the Botify Activation suite, designed to streamline and simplify manual SEO tasks. Building upon Bing's new programmatic URL submission process, the new API integration aids in explicitly notifying the search engine of a brand's freshest and most valuable content in real time and lets webmasters surpass the 10,000 URL limit currently set through the Bing API. Furthermore, Botify is participating in Bing's new content submission API pilot, which allows for the direct push of HTML to the search engine, reducing the need for crawling and further securing the indexing process for enterprise websites.

"The partnership speaks to our shared mission to uncover the full potential of enterprise websites by ensuring that all of the most valuable pages are discoverable," said Adrien Menard. "Our research proves that search engines, on average, are missing more than half of a typical enterprise website's pages. Together with Bing, we are addressing that challenge and optimizing crawl rates, which is critically important for industries that have a significantly high volume of content or pages that are constantly changing."

"Bing content submission API triggers a fundamental shift in the way Search Engines crawl the content," said Fabrice Canel, Principal Program Manager at Bing. "Instead of frequently crawling websites to check for new and updated content, webmasters can now get their content indexed in real-time; drastically reducing the need for search crawl traffic to discover change."

To learn more about the partnership between Botify and Bing, or to get started, please contact your Botify Customer Success Manager.

About Botify

Founded in 2012, Botify created the new standard methodology and platform to drive transparency and simplicity for modern enterprise SEO.

Today, Botify is used by many of the world's largest enterprises to drive sustainable and profitable outcomes from the organic search channel.

Botify works with more than 500 companies across industries including e-commerce (Jet.com, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).

Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London. For more information on Botify, visit www.botify.com .

SOURCE Botify

Related Links

https://www.botify.com/

