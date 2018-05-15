Bing Honors MatchCraft with Global Growth Hacker of the Year Award 2018

Receiving the award were MatchCraft's Sandy Lohr (CEO), Marc Zaks (CRO) and Lan Le (UX Designer).

"As partners, both Bing and MatchCraft strive to provide the best advertising technology to merchants around the world. At MatchCraft our mission is to keep evolving our offerings as the market changes in order to better serve our clients. And so, it is an absolute honor to be recognized again for our continuous efforts," said Sandy Lohr, MatchCraft's CEO. "The entire MatchCraft team is over the moon!"

MatchCraft was also honored with the Growth Technology Partner of the Year (North America) Award, at the 2017 Bing Partner Summit.

About 2018 Global Bing Partner Awards

Global Bing Partner Awards aim to honor the individuals and organizations behind some of the most impactful, innovative and performance-driven work from Bing Ads' Partners in North America, Europe and APAC. The winners were recognized at the Bing Partner Summit Celebration and Awards Ceremony held on May 2, 2018 at Fremont Studios in Seattle, WA, USA.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, founded in 1998, provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. MatchCraft's platform AdVantage™ helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India and Brazil. MatchCraft will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year! For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, or visit www.MatchCraft.com.

Contact:

U.S.: 310-314-3320

Europe: +31 71 760 16 34

info@matchcraft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bing-honors-matchcraft-with-global-growth-hacker-of-the-year-award-2018-300648068.html

SOURCE MatchCraft

Related Links

http://www.matchcraft.com

