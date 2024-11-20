Bing Ventures Nominated for Crypto Venture Capital with Best Project Portfolio at BeInCrypto Excellence Award 2024

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bing Ventures, a pioneering venture capital and research firm affiliated with crypto exchange BingX, has been nominated for "Crypto Venture Capital with Best Project Portfolio in 2024" in the inaugural BeInCrypto Excellence Award 2024 . The nomination underscores Bing Ventures's growing impact and celebrates its continuous commitment to supporting transformative blockchain and crypto ventures and outstanding fund managers driving the next wave of innovations.

Bing Ventures nominated for BeInCrypto Excellence Award 2024

Bing Ventures has been actively deploying capital across a wide range of verticals ever since its foundation in 2021. It now has a portfolio of more than 50 projects spanning infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, Web3, and more.

So far this year, Bing Ventures made over 20 investments in early-stage, high-potential startups, and venture capital funds. Some of the major investments include:

Berachain , an innovative Proof of Liquidity (PoL) Layer 1 blockchain;

, an innovative Proof of Liquidity (PoL) Layer 1 blockchain; Fractal Bitcoin , a merge-mined Layer-2 scaling sidechain for the Bitcoin network;

, a merge-mined Layer-2 scaling sidechain for the network; North America's largest gaming companion platform E-Pal's Web3 experience infrastructure Balance;

largest gaming companion platform E-Pal's Web3 experience infrastructure and a decentralized real-world assets (RWA) project backed by a former Binance CEO.

In many cases, the investments were made alongside top-notch investors, including Binance Labs, A16z crypto, Galaxy, and Polychain Capital, highlighting Bing Ventures' consolidated role as one of the leading investors of its kind in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Bing Ventures emphasizes research into emerging technologies and narratives in the space and knowledge sharing among founders and industry peers. Working closely with leading venture capital funds, including Hack VC, Figment Capital, Bankless Ventures, and Maven 11 as a limited partner, this year it has actively looked into innovative concepts like Parallel VM, AI x Crypto, and Bitcoin Layer 2s and contributed to the development of critical crypto infrastructure and ecosystems like Unisat, EigenLayer and The Open Network (TON). It has also organized several successful events during influential industry conferences like ETHDenver and TOKEN 2049 to reach out and engage with the broader builder community.

"We are thrilled to be nominated for the BeInCrypto Excellence Award. This recognition validates our team's hard work and dedication to investing in a decentralized future", Bruce Lan, General Partner at Bing Ventures, commented.

About the Award

BeInCrypto is a leading global media platform that delivers transparent, high-quality crypto and blockchain technology content. The BeInCrypto Excellence Award 2024 aims to recognize and celebrate the leaders shaping the future of blockchain and Web3. This first annual event includes 10 categories, including "Crypto Venture Capital with Best Project Portfolio in 2024," "Best AI Crypto Project," "Best DePIN Crypto Project," etc., with all winners to be selected exclusively through public voting. The voting deadline is December 1, and the final winners will be announced on December 10.

Join the Celebration!

Join us in our efforts to support innovative ideas and enterprising founders in the blockchain and Web3 space by casting your vote at https://awards.beincrypto.com/ .

About Bing Ventures

Bing Ventures is a pioneering venture capital and research firm affiliated with crypto exchange BingX. Founded in 2021, it aims to support transformative blockchain and crypto ventures and outstanding fund managers driving the next wave of innovations.

With a sector-agnostic, value-investing approach, it has a portfolio of more than 50 companies spanning infrastructure, DeFi, GameFi, Web3, and more, including, among others, Avail, Berachain, Manta Network, Pixelmon, Unisat, and Solv Protocol.

Bing Ventures is also a Limited Partner (LP) of several leading crypto funds, including those managed by Hack VC, Bankless Ventures, Maven 11, STIX, and Figment Capital.

For more information, visit Bing Ventures' Official Website | LinkedIn | Twitter.

CONTACT: Liu Jenny, [email protected]

SOURCE Bing Ventures