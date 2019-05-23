BINGE WATCH ALERT: Highest-Rated BBC and ITV Series of the Year Exclusively in the U.S. on Acorn TV - LINE OF DUTY and MANHUNT

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring the highest rated UK programs of 2019 with BBC One's smash hit cop thriller LINE OF DUTY, Season 5 and ITV's gripping true crime drama MANHUNT, Acorn TV is off to an incredible start to the year. Available via Acorn.TV and via apps on most streaming devices, Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service for British and international television and features new, exclusive content every week. This year, Acorn TV continues to add a fantastic mix of highly entertaining binges of high-quality mysteries and dramas. For those interested in an edge-of-your-seat thriller, subscribers have loved LINE OF DUTY from the creator of global sensation Bodyguard and MANHUNT with Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) in an award-worthy turn as a real-life detective on the trail of a serial killer. If subscribers favor a more fun and light-hearted mystery series, then look no further than the charming QUEENS OF MYSTERY and amusing AGATHA RAISIN. Additionally, if viewers prefer a period drama, Acorn TV features beloved Aussie drama A PLACE TO CALL HOME, which has been called an Aussie Downton Abbey, to the fun 1960s-set MS FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES, a spin-off of one of Australia's most popular series.

Matthew Graham, General Manager of Acorn TV, notes, "Featuring dozens of bingeable shows with stellar production values, award-worthy acting, gripping scripts and beautiful locations, Acorn TV offers a highly entertaining, thought-provoking escape unlike any other service or network. Our singular goal is to provide our subscribers unparalleled access to extraordinary programs they won't find anywhere else. We're thrilled to offer our subscribers the very best in British television with the highest rated programs of 2019, LINE OF DUTY and MANHUNT, the two must-see television events of the year in Britain."

BINGE RECOMMENDATIONS

LINE OF DUTY (Watch Trailer)

"Binge-inducing television at its best… best British police show since Prime Suspect… Suspensefully plotted and wickedly well-acted… Addictive… jaw-dropping reveals" - The New York Times

From the creator/writer of global sensation BODYGUARD, the record-setting Season 5 is the highest rated UK program of 2019 and one of the top five highest rated UK shows of the last decade. The series is one of the best cop thrillers on television with constant surprises and cliffhangers and features incredible season-long guest stars every year, including The Walking Dead's Lennie James (Season 1), Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes (S2), Westworld's Emmy winner Thandie Newton (S4), and Boardwalk Empire's Stephen Graham (S5). (5 seasons of 5-6 episodes)

MANHUNT (Trailer)

"Tremendously satisfying" -The New York Times

ITV's highest-rated new drama in six years

This true crime drama stars one of the most popular British actors on television in the U. S., Doc Martin star Martin Clunes as real-life detective DCI Colin Sutton who determinedly and tenaciously pursued serial killer Levi Bellfield. (3 episodes)

QUEENS OF MYSTERY (Trailer)

"A surefire crowd-pleaser" -Los Angeles Times

A fun, quirky contemporary take on the classic mystery genre with an up-and-coming detective solving mysteries with her three crime-writing aunts. (6 episodes)

AGATHA RAISIN (Trailer)

"The sleuthing skills of a Jessica Fletcher (Murder She Wrote) and the slapstick comedy of Lucille Ball - Tribune News Service

Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) stars as a London PR whiz turned amateur sleuth, who becomes entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder when she opts for early retirement in the country. (2 Seasons)

MS FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES (Trailer)

"Vivacious crime series spinoff delights… Stand(s) alone and above any comparisons to the original series." -IndieWire

Featuring every bit the embodiment of female empowerment, style, glamour, charm, and adventure as the original - the newest stylish amateur comes to the swinging sixties. (4 TV Movies)

A PLACE TO CALL HOME (Trailer)

"Instantly irresistible saga…captivatingly filmed, deeply romantic drama of immense intelligence distinguished by a uniformly superb cast" -The Wall Street Journal

Called an Australian Downton Abbey, this epic story of love, loss, and family ties takes place in 1950s Australia. Gorgeously filmed and masterfully acted, this sweeping drama follows nurse Sarah Adams (the charming Marta Dusseldorp, Janet King, Jack Irish), as she maneuvers among the secrets of the wealthy Bligh family. (6 Seasons)

Additionally, Acorn TV features an impressive mix of first-rate international exclusives, including new British crime drama LONDON KILLS (Trailer); Paul Abbott's outrageous police drama NO OFFENCE; smash hit dramedy DOC MARTIN; gripping Irish drama BLOOD; Aussie detective drama MYSTERY ROAD starring Judy Davis; Aussie conspiracy thriller JACK IRISH starring Guy Pearce; charming medical drama THE GOOD KARMA HOSPITAL; British drama DELICIOUS centered on food, love and betrayal; Aussie medical dramedy THE HEART GUY; as well as long-running mysteries GEORGE GENTLY, FOYLE'S WAR, and MURDOCH MYSTERIES.

Coming up on Monday, June 10, Acorn TV premieres new Danish / New Zealand thriller STRAIGHT FORWARD (Trailer), and, on Monday, June 24, the charming travelogue MARTIN CLUNES' ISLANDS OF AMERICA (Int'l Trailer). Watch now at press site: https://acorn.tv/press

Coming in 2019 Sizzle Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D-X_4QFroc

Offering a "dizzying array of smart detective series like cozy Agatha Raisin, classic Miss Marple and dark Line of Duty plus Aussie dramas" (TV Guide), Acorn TV features original and exclusive mysteries, dramas, and comedies from across the globe including Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and other European countries. Read announcements at https://www.rljentertainment.com/press-room/.

About RLJ Entertainment: A privately owned subsidiary of AMC Networks, RLJ Entertainment, Inc. is a premium digital channel company serving distinct audiences primarily through its popular OTT branded channels, Acorn TV (British TV) and UMC (Urban Movie Channel), which have rapidly grown through development, acquisition, and distribution of its exclusive rights to a large library of international and British dramas, independent feature films and urban content. RLJE's titles are also distributed in multiple formats including broadcast and pay television, theatrical and non-theatrical, DVD, Blu-ray, UHD, and a variety of digital distribution models (including EST, VOD, SVOD and AVOD) in North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Additionally, through Acorn Media Enterprises, its UK development arm, RLJE commissions and co-produces new programs and owns 64% of Agatha Christie Limited. For more information, please visit RLJENTERTAINMENT.COM, ACORN.TV, and UMC.TV

Acorn TV Press Contact: Chad Campbell, ccampbell@acorn.tv

SOURCE RLJ Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://rljentertainment.com

