Bingham & Taylor Acquired by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry and Neenah Foundry

175-Year-Old Leader in Underground Infrastructure Access Solutions Joins Forces with Family-Owned Industry Partners

CULPEPER, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bingham & Taylor, a leading manufacturer of underground infrastructure access solutions serving water and gas utility customers across North America, announced today that it has been acquired by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company in conjunction with Neenah Foundry Company.

Founded in 1849, Bingham & Taylor has built a 175-year legacy of providing high-quality meter and valve access products, including boxes, lids, and pits. Headquartered in Culpeper, Virginia, the company operates a cast iron foundry in Culpeper and plastics injection-molding and blow-molding plants in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Known for its commitment to 100% American-made products, Bingham & Taylor has become an iconic brand in the water and gas industry with products installed throughout North America.

"After 175 years in business and two generations of my family's stewardship, this partnership represents Bingham & Taylor's next chapter," said Laura Thompson Grondin, CEO of Virginia Industries, Inc., the parent company of Bingham & Taylor. "Charlotte Pipe and Neenah Foundry share our commitment to American manufacturing and our core values, particularly how we value and treat our customers and employees. Charlotte Pipe understands the value of Bingham & Taylor's iconic brand and will ensure it remains strong for the next 175 years."

"Bingham & Taylor's strong culture and long-standing reliance on 100% Made in America make it an ideal fit for Charlotte Pipe," said Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. "This strategic acquisition continues our commitment to growing in the waterworks industry and builds on our acquisition of Neenah Enterprises in 2022. It also leverages our core competencies of producing iron castings and plastics manufacturing."

"Bingham & Taylor's products, distributors, and customers are very complementary to ours," said Vik Bhatia, President and CEO of Neenah Foundry. "The power of Bingham & Taylor and Neenah Foundry together creates an exciting opportunity to strengthen our offering and deepen our commercial relationships."

The acquisition combines Bingham & Taylor's established brand reputation and wide distribution network with Charlotte Pipe's manufacturing expertise and Neenah Foundry's waterworks market presence. Bingham & Taylor will continue to operate under its well-known brand name while benefiting from expanded resources and capabilities.

Bingham & Taylor was advised by Bridgepoint Investment Banking and Haynes Boone.

About Bingham & Taylor

Founded in 1849, Bingham & Taylor is a leading manufacturer of underground infrastructure access solutions for water and gas utilities across North America. The company specializes in meter and valve access products, including boxes, lids, and pits, all proudly made 100% in the USA. With manufacturing facilities in Culpeper and Fredericksburg, Virginia, Bingham & Taylor has built a 175-year reputation for quality, durability, and innovation. For more information, visit www.bandt-us.com.

About Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is the nation's leading manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing applications. Founded in 1901 and privately held, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates eight manufacturing plants across the United States. For more information, visit www.charlottepipe.com.

About Neenah Foundry

A wholly owned subsidiary of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Neenah Foundry is a leading manufacturer of municipal castings. The 150-year-old company operates foundries in Neenah, Wisconsin and Medley, Florida, thirteen distribution centers across the United States and additional office locations in Dallas, Texas, Lincoln, Nebraska and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, visit www.neenahfoundry.com.

