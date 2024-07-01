Bingo Blitz Champions "Share Your Bingo Moment" Campaign Featuring Gold Medalists Kerri Walsh Jennings, Alex Morgan and Aly Raisman

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 25 days the biggest event of the summer kicks off and the countdown has begun! Just like they struck gold on the world stage, three renowned athletes — Kerri Walsh Jennings, Alex Morgan and Aly Raisman — are now teaming up with Bingo Blitz, the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, to share their winning Bingo Moments.

A Bingo Moment is that feeling you get the moment after tireless work, dedication and preparation culminates in a once in a lifetime achievement – much like when that final number is called to fill your card in Bingo Blitz! The "Share Your Bingo Moment" campaign invites players and fans alike to share their personal Bingo triumphs, fostering a vibrant community of engagement and connection.

Gold Medalists Share Their Winning Bingo Moment:

In Bingo Blitz's campaign, Kerri, Alex and Aly share their Bingo Moments and encourage you to share yours, joining a global celebration through engaging videos and posts on Bingo Blitz's social media channels. Whether you're diving into the game or vaulting to the top, every moment counts.

Kerri Walsh Jennings , four-time medalist and the most decorated beach volleyball player of all-time, captures her winning Bingo Moment, blending her competitive edge with the thrill of the game.

, four-time medalist and the most decorated beach volleyball player of all-time, captures her winning Bingo Moment, blending her competitive edge with the thrill of the game. Alex Morgan , a decorated forward and two-time medalist in soccer, reveals her Bingo Moment that highlights the joy of teamwork and the exhilaration of victory.

, a decorated forward and two-time medalist in soccer, reveals her Bingo Moment that highlights the joy of teamwork and the exhilaration of victory. Aly Raisman , three-time gold medalist & two-time U.S. women's gymnastics team captain, showcases her Bingo Moment by reflecting on her dedication and passion for the sport.

Kerri Walsh Jennings, beach volleyball leader in career victories said:

"I've had so many incredible Bingo Moments throughout my career – and I'm always seeking the thrill! Even though I won't be in the sand in Paris this year, I feel those sweet moments of victory every time I play Bingo Blitz. Partnering with Bingo Blitz to share my Bingo Moments is such an honor, and reading the Bingo Moments of others is definitely on my Bingo card this summer!"

Lior Itzhak, General Manager at Bingo Blitz said:

"This campaign is all about celebrating life's Bingo Moments – whether it's the rush of marking off that final number on your Bingo Blitz card or the exhilaration of clinching gold on the global stage. We're proud to be teaming up with Kerri, Alex and Aly, whose passion and dedication resonate deeply with our community. We invite all players and fans to share their Bingo Moment alongside the athletes aiming for their ultimate Bingo Moments this summer! Every moment, whether big or small, adds richness and joy to our community, uniting us in celebration."

Join the Movement and Share Your Moment:

Players and fans are encouraged to participate by sharing their own Bingo Moment on social media using the hashtag #BingoMoment. Whether it's a snapshot of a big life win or a story of playing Bingo Blitz with friends, every moment shared brings the community closer together.

So mark your calendars, stretch those muscles, and get ready to dive, sprint, and leap into the action because the countdown is on!

Download and play Bingo Blitz for free (in app purchases available) on the App Store and Google Play using this link: https://bingoblitz.onelink.me/789120864/73pinbum

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game*, with a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and virtual prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game accessible worldwide. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

Media Contact

[email protected]

*According to data.ai, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads from January 2023 – January 2024 across iOS and Google Play.

Bingo Blitz® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. Bingo Blitz® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

