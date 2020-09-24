Bingo in Watsonville - Aquamaids Bingo is Back at a New Location in Wattsonville, CA, Starting on September 30, 2020

WATTSONVILLE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo is pleased to announce the return of fun and exciting bingo games—with a safe and contactless twist.

Starting Wednesday, September 30, bingo fans can gather at the Santa Cruz Fairgrounds at 2601 East Lake Avenue in Watsonville, California for Hot Rod Bingo. The parking lot will open at 5 p.m., and people can play their favorite fun and exciting bingo games all from the safety of their vehicle.

To learn more about Aquamaids Bingo new location and to download the app please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/sessions/bingo-santa-cruz-fair-grounds-in-watsonville

As a spokesperson noted, like many other local businesses, Aquamaids Bingo had to shut down due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. While bingo fans have been patient and understanding about the situation, the founders of Aquamaids Bingo were also determined to bring back bingo as soon as they possibly could.

Now, thanks to the upcoming launch of Hot Rod Bingo, bingo fans can once again gather together and enjoy an evening of bingo. Hot Rod Bingo will offer the following games: 10 strips paying $750 each, two Double Action games paying $500 each, a Wonder Woman Strip that pays $2,000 on Pink and a $1,000 Consolation and $2,389 and $1,199 Strip flash.

Purchases may be made online via the Aquamaids Bingo App; the app will be available at the App Store or on Google Play prior to Hot Rod Bingo. People may also access the link at the main Aquamaids Bingo website or on their Facebook page.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/

Aquamaids Bingo

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville

Watsonville, Ca. 95076

(408) 988-9936

