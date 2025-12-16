Bingo Loco Appoints Max Chaos as First U.S. Hire to Lead National Expansion

If America needs anything right now, it is affordable joy and a man bold enough to fire a confetti cannon at the country's collective exhaustion

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bingo Loco, the global bingo-inspired live game show phenomenon, today announced the appointment of Max Chaos as Chief Mayhem Officer and its first U.S. hire. Chaos will help lead Bingo Loco's national expansion as the brand brings more than 1,000 shows to North America over the next year, delivering big energy nights out at a price people can still afford.

Bingo Loco turns bingo into a full-scale joy ride, blending rave-level energy and nostalgia into a night out that feels big without staying out late or overpaying for tickets. Led by newly appointed Chief Mayhem Officer Max Chaos, the global live game show packs rooms across the U.S. with people who want the mayhem without the aftermath.

Chaos will tour the U.S. with a mix of scheduled shows and surprise drop-ins, bringing nostalgia-charged mayhem to crowds and unsuspecting bystanders alike. Rave energy, comedy, dance breaks and controlled chaos that reminds people how to have fun.

"Fun shouldn't need financing," said Craig Reynolds, co-founder and CMO of Bingo Loco. "Somewhere along the way the industry lost the plot. Ticket prices are up more than 30 percent since 2019 and fees have climbed as high as 60 percent. One in four Americans now uses credit to pay for entertainment. We wanted to bring a little Irish sense back into the mix with joy people can afford and a night that ends before 10."

Chaos is the newest face of Bingo Loco's American chapter. Born in the back row of a bingo hall and raised on Gushers, mixtapes and questionable fashion choices, he arrives with one mission: turn ordinary rooms into full-blown celebrations.

"America deserves joy in its purest form. If that joy includes confetti blasts, dance offs, a pink lawn mower and a game where you yell numbers, cross them off and scream louder than your neighbors, even better," said Chaos. "Chaos is my cardio and the United States is my new gym."

Bingo Loco is now live in more than 140 U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Denver. Shows blend rave culture, comedy and nostalgia-fueled fun into an escape that feels big without the price tag.

Bingo Loco is a global entertainment brand that turned bingo into a high-energy live experience powered by music, comedy and controlled chaos. The company operates across 20+ countries with a mission to make fun accessible again. For more information visit www.bingo-loco.com and https://www.instagram.com/bingo.loco/.

