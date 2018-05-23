Bingo World Of Maryland Selects CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bingo World of Maryland, one of the largest bingo halls in Maryland, has elected to install the Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac management system.
Bingo World features multiple bingo sessions daily, plus offers Vegas-style gaming terminals for additional entertainment.
"Table Trac is both honored and excited to be the system provider to such a reputable and successful operator," stated Chad Hoehne, Table Trac CEO. "CasinoTrac will bring significant value with its robust platform and unique architecture to support gaming and providing our full-featured and easy to use line of products to all of their gaming departments," Hoehne added.
About Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC)
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.
