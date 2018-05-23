Bingo World Of Maryland Selects CasinoTrac Management System

"Table Trac is both honored and excited to be the system provider to such a reputable and successful operator," stated Chad Hoehne, Table Trac CEO. "CasinoTrac will bring significant value with its robust platform and unique architecture to support gaming and providing our full-featured and easy to use line of products to all of their gaming departments," Hoehne added.

About Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC)

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

