BingX Charity Unveils New Logo to Strengthen Its Global Mission

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of a new logo for its philanthropic arm, BingX Charity, symbolizing Compassion, Connection, and Community. This step marks a new chapter for the organization as it expands its focus from direct relief, education, wellbeing, and environmental action to broader long-term initiatives that further foster resilience, education, sustainability, and inclusion across global communities.

The new logo, featuring a sky full of stars, symbolizes the continuous convergence and gathering of BingX Charity's power, ultimately illuminating the night sky by empowering communities, advancing sustainability, and extending meaningful assistance worldwide.

BingX Charity is backed by the $10 million BingX Charity Fund, and has been actively involved in humanitarian and environmental initiatives worldwide. Its efforts include disaster relief across Asia, where it provided emergency aid following the Hualien earthquake and Typhoon Yagi; on-the-ground assistance to communities in Mexico impacted by Hurricane Otis; relief to those affected during the Hong Kong fire in 2025; and a long-term partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to protect marine life. These programs, alongside education-focused projects such as "Bright Horizons for Children" in Vietnam, underscore BingX Charity's ongoing commitment to improving lives and building sustainable futures.

"Over the past seven years, BingX Charity has remained committed to delivering meaningful support to communities in need," said Vivien Lin, Spokesperson of BingX Charity. "This new chapter reflects our intention to build on that foundation and take our efforts further: expanding our reach, strengthening partnerships, and advancing more sustainable, long-term initiatives that create measurable impact worldwide."

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

