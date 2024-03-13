VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is pleased to announce a significant upgrade to its broker program through a strategic collaboration with Copin.io, a digital asset financial services platform. This collaboration is set to co-create premium derivative services and elevate the trading experiences of users to new heights.

BingX Partners with Copin.io to Elevate Trading Experience

Copin.io introduces an innovative copy-trading solution tailored for the Web3 space, enabling users to discover, analyze, and replicate the strategies of on-chain traders from top crypto exchanges. By leveraging on-chain data from top exchanges, Copin.io aims to address market fragmentation and utilize this data for various applications, including copy trading, social trading platforms, and advanced trader data analysis tools.

In this partnership, Copin.io will act as an independent broker for BingX, enhancing asset protection and providing users with access to BingX's superior liquidity experience. Users can explore, analyze, and emulate on-chain traders from BingX, leveraging unique copy-trading solutions of Copin.io designed for the Web3 space. This collaboration aligns with BingX's commitment to offering secure and profitable trading environments.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, expressed her excitement: "We are pleased to extend our independent broker liquidity services to the global user base of Copin.io. Our goal is to expand our broker partnership network, further extending BingX's depth and liquidity to major brokers, platforms, and institutions worldwide, driving the development of broker programs and ecosystems together."

The partnership also extends to BingX's Global Broker Program, which is open to all cryptocurrency brokers. This program offers opportunities to earn commissions through trading on BingX's Perpetual Futures and Spot markets. Brokers participating in the BingX Broker Program will enjoy a range of benefits, including up to 55% in trading commissions, daily settlements, and other financial incentives. Additionally, BingX provides specialized API support tailored to individual needs, including rate limits and other exclusive services.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

