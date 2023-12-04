BingX Sponsored NFT TAIPEI for Second Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its strategic sponsorship of NFT Taipei 2023, marking the second consecutive year of partnership with this prime event. NFT Taipei, organized by the Taiwan NFT Application & Development Association (NADA), unfolded from November 30 to December 03 at the enchanting Songshan Cultural & Creative Park in Taipei, Taiwan, drawing a remarkable attendance of over 100,000 enthusiasts. This sponsorship reaffirms BingX's steadfast commitment to the transformative potential and core principles of blockchain technology.

NFT Taipei, distinguished as Asia's premier hub for NFT art and blockchain dialogue, hosted pivotal events such as the OneOffs Fair & Fest and the NFT Taipei International Conference. This global convergence brought together industry leaders, government representatives, creators, venture capital funds, developers, and startups from over 30 countries.

OneOffs Fair & Fest unfolded under the theme "O dash O Zero Distance," offering attendees an immersive experience into the world of art. It provided insights into collection trends, brand culture, the emerging generation of collectors, and the fusion of reality and virtuality. BingX elevated this experience by curating exclusive limited-edition merchandise, adding an extra layer of allure. NFT Taipei International Conference, featuring distinguished guests from the blockchain and NFT domains, including Yat Siu, Ray Chan, Gideon Welles, Johnson Yeh, Web3 Honey, among others, served as a prominent platform for sharing innovative insights and fostering industry collaborations.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, expressed, "BingX's continued sponsorship not only amplifies the event's significance but also underscores its unwavering support for blockchain technology. This global congregation of elite minds is set to witness the seamless integration of blockchain and art, paving the way for future trends. Stay tuned for further details on the NFT Taipei official website."

At the end of this conference, a commemorative NFT will be issued, serving not only as a precious collectible but also holding practical values such as access passes and redemption for onsite benefits.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange, serving over 5 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

