BingX Unveils Fee Adjustments and Enhanced VIP Program

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce a major enhancement to its user experience. As part of its ongoing commitment to providing a better trading environment, BingX will adjust trading fees for perpetual futures and make its VIP program more profitable for all users.

In response to feedback from its vibrant community of users, BingX has restructured its fee system to lower overall trading costs. These fee adjustments apply to both market takers and makers, ensuring that all BingX users can enjoy competitive trading fees in the market. The fee reductions are set to make trading on BingX even more attractive, especially for high-frequency and active traders.

Additionally, BingX has expanded its VIP program, offering its users an opportunity to unlock a wider range of exclusive benefits. BingX introduces the Supreme VIP, attainable by users who reach a specific trading volume threshold. This new VIP program provides more users with access to exclusive benefits, including zero maker fees, reduced taker fees, and priority customer support.

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, remarked, "At BingX, we're constantly committed to our users and striving to improve their trading experience. These fee reductions and enhancements to our VIP program are our response to their valuable feedback. We believe in providing a top-notch platform, and these changes will undoubtedly make trading on BingX even more cost-effective and rewarding for all our users."

BingX continues to prioritize user satisfaction and aims to provide the most favorable trading conditions in the industry. The fee adjustments and enhanced VIP program reflect BingX's dedication to creating a user-centric trading platform.

About BingX
BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way. Please visit https://bingx.com to learn more.

