Binion's Announces Opening of Hotel Apache
Jul 23, 2019, 09:01 ET
LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Binion's Gambling Hall is proud to announce the opening of Hotel Apache. After July 29, 2019, you can stay in a boutique hotel featuring 81 rooms with vintage-style furnishings reminiscent of the original Hotel Apache that opened in 1932. Hotel Apache at Binion's Gambling Hall is inspired by the rich history of the property that captures the essence of Las Vegas' storied past.
The opening will be commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony by our own esteemed Mayor, the Honorable Carolyn G. Goodman. Our ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on July 29, 2019 at 2:00p.m.
"There is so much happening in Downtown Las Vegas and I am thrilled that Binion's is offering the new Hotel Apache experience," Mayor Goodman said. "Downtown has always been the place in our city for history and the vintage Vegas vibe, so this concept is a perfect fit!"
Located in the heart of the Fremont Street Experience, in downtown Las Vegas, Hotel Apache's vintage character is evidenced in its location, and 1932 original architecture. Guests of Hotel Apache will be able to check in at the original registration desk located right on the casino floor. They can then take the first electronic elevator in the city of Las Vegas to their hotel room.
The property also has a long history of eerie occurrences that will appeal to many and was recently featured in Season 16, Episode 3 of "Ghost Adventures" on the Travel Channel.
Our General Manager, Tim Lager says it best, "You can't buy our history."
Contact: Tim Lager
Phone: 702.382.1600
E-Mail: tim.lager@tlccasinos.com
www.binions.com
SOURCE Binion's Gambling Hall and Hotel
Share this article