Binion's Announces Opening of Hotel Apache

The opening will be commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony by our own esteemed Mayor, the Honorable Carolyn G. Goodman. Our ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on July 29, 2019 at 2:00p.m.

"There is so much happening in Downtown Las Vegas and I am thrilled that Binion's is offering the new Hotel Apache experience," Mayor Goodman said. "Downtown has always been the place in our city for history and the vintage Vegas vibe, so this concept is a perfect fit!"

Located in the heart of the Fremont Street Experience, in downtown Las Vegas, Hotel Apache's vintage character is evidenced in its location, and 1932 original architecture. Guests of Hotel Apache will be able to check in at the original registration desk located right on the casino floor. They can then take the first electronic elevator in the city of Las Vegas to their hotel room.

The property also has a long history of eerie occurrences that will appeal to many and was recently featured in Season 16, Episode 3 of "Ghost Adventures" on the Travel Channel.

Our General Manager, Tim Lager says it best, "You can't buy our history."

