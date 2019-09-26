Binion's Announces Opening of Whiskey Licker Up Saloon

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Binion's Gambling Hall and Hotel is proud to announce the opening of a major new attraction on the Fremont Street Experience, Whiskey Licker Up Saloon.

Whiskey Licker Up is the first of its kind in Downtown Las Vegas ̶ a full-service saloon with a rotating bar as its centerpiece.

The over 10,000-square-foot facility is located directly above the existing Whiskey Licker Bar and Patio on the southwest corner of the property. Whiskey Licker Up offers drinks, dining, dancing, live entertainment and virtual reality pods, all with incredible views of the most exciting street in the world. Whiskey Licker Up will take pride in offering fresh food from our scratch kitchen. The menu includes food choices to appeal to all guests; a classic "Licker Up" burger, Grilled Pear salad, or Ahi Poke Cones.

The rotating bar is overlooking Fremont Street and the first street stage, with two open air balconies by its side bringing Fremont Street to you in a unique offering for downtown Las Vegas.

Guests will enjoy an amazing sensory experience that includes Fremont Streets live entertainment as well as in-house entertainment in a setting located within feet of the Slotzilla Zoom Line and all under the bright lights of the Fremont Street Experience.

The opening will be commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony by our own esteemed Mayor, the Honorable Carolyn G. Goodman. Our ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on September 30, 2019 at 2:00p.m.

