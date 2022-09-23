Binoculars Market Size to Grow by USD 140.93 Mn, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Binoculars Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 140.93 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Binoculars Market 2022-2026

Binoculars Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Military - size and forecast 2021-2026

Wildlife observation and hunting - size and forecast 2021-2026

Astronomy - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Binoculars Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Roof prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Porro prism binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Galilean binoculars - size and forecast 2021-2026

Binoculars Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The military segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Military binoculars help in effectively monitoring the movements of enemies. They enable soldiers to locate distant objects. Thus, the rising investments in defense will drive the global binoculars market.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rise in spending on the defense sector by governments. China and India are the key countries for the binoculars market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Drivers and Trends

The rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities is driving market growth. Participation in outdoor recreational activities has increased globally. In addition, adventure tourism is growing due to factors such as hectic lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing health consciousness. Vendors are focusing on providing innovative binoculars for different outdoor activities. For instance, Diamondback binoculars by Vortex Optics have reliable quality and high-performance hunting optics.

The increased demand for multifunctional binoculars is a trend that is supporting the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on advanced technologies to expand their customer base. These technologies focus on convenience, functionality, and quality. Therefore, the demand for multifunctional products is expected to rise.

Major Five Binoculars Companies

American Technologies Network Corp.

Barska Optics

BERETTA HOLDING SA

Canon Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Celestron Acquisition LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Guangzhou Bosma Corp.

Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd.

Leupold and Stevens Inc.

Meade Acquisition Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG

Opticron

Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd.

Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vortex Optics

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide

Binoculars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 140.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd., Leupold and Stevens Inc., Meade Acquisition Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Europa SE and Co. KG, Opticron, Ricoh Imaging Co. Ltd., Shengzhen China Visionking Optical Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc., Vortex Optics, and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Wildlife observation and hunting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Wildlife observation and hunting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Wildlife observation and hunting - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Astronomy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Astronomy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Astronomy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Roof prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Roof prism binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Roof prism binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Porro prism binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Porro prism binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Porro prism binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Galilean binoculars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Galilean binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Galilean binoculars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Technologies Network Corp.

Exhibit 119: American Technologies Network Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: American Technologies Network Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: American Technologies Network Corp. - Key offerings

11.4 Barska Optics

Exhibit 122: Barska Optics - Overview



Exhibit 123: Barska Optics - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Barska Optics - Key offerings

11.5 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Celestron Acquisition LLC

Exhibit 129: Celestron Acquisition LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Celestron Acquisition LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Celestron Acquisition LLC - Key offerings

11.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 132: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 135: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Guangzhou Bosma Corp.

Exhibit 137: Guangzhou Bosma Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Guangzhou Bosma Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Guangzhou Bosma Corp. - Key offerings

11.9 Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Jaxy optical instrument Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Leupold and Stevens Inc.

Exhibit 143: Leupold and Stevens Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Leupold and Stevens Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Leupold and Stevens Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Nikon Corp.

Exhibit 146: Nikon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Nikon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Nikon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Nikon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Nikon Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 151: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 156: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 157: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 158: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Research methodology



Exhibit 160: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 161: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 162: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

