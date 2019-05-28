Binovi By Eyecarrot Being Showcased at the 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo For The National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA)

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) today announced it will be showcasing Binovi Touch during NATA's 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in June. The NATA Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo is a recognized forum for presentations of new research on approaches in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of injuries sustained during physical activity, including concussions, heat stroke, and overuse injuries. In previous year's the Expo has experienced attendance in excess of 10,000 certified athletic therapist and athletic therapist students.

"Binovi by Eyecarrot adds a visual therapy and visual training advantage to an athlete's rehabilitation regime and can be used as resource to proactively train visual acuity in athletes heading back to the playing field." shared Adam Cegielski, CEO of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

In addition, the NATA Research and Education Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA). The Foundation champions research, supports education, and enhances knowledge to optimize the clinical experience and outcomes within the diverse patient populations served by the athletic training profession.

"Through research development, the NATA Research Foundation provides pathways for certified athletic trainers to receive exposure to innovative educational resources, including exposure to industry leading technology such as Binovi Touch." said Tania Archer, Eyecarrot's Head of Marketing and Sales

The company looks forward to its participation in this year's 70th Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo.

About NATA

The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) is the professional membership association for certified athletic trainers and others who support the athletic training profession. Founded in 1950, the NATA has grown to more than 45,000 members worldwide today. The majority of certified athletic trainers choose to be members of NATA to support their profession and to receive a broad array of membership benefits. By joining forces as a group, NATA members can accomplish more for the athletic training profession than they can individually. The NATA national office currently has more than 40 full-time staff members who work to support NATA's mission.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is focused on the importance of vision. We are working on making vision therapy and sports vision training more accessible through improved technology that combines software, hardware, data, and expert knowledge and insights to help patients and athletes on a global scale. Binovi's commitment is to maximize the collaboration between optometry professionals, therapists, and trainers and their clients. Our goal is to serve as the foundation for constructive innovation within vision therapy and sports vision training.

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Tania Archer

Head of Marketing & Sales

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

