Binovi™ by Eyecarrot Partners With Microsoft's Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Platform Azure Databricks

TSX.V : EYC | OTCQB : EYCCF

TORONTO, Feb. 28 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce it has initiated implementation of Microsoft's (Nasdaq: MSFT) Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform Azure Databricks. As a follow on to the partnership with Microsoft as a member of its BizSpark Plus Program, valued at $500,000 in services, software, and support, BinoviTM by Eyecarrot will now accelerate big data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions with Azure Databricks.

This new infrastructure will provide a modern data warehouse that will seamlessly bring together all of the company data at any scale, provide insights, operational reports and advanced analytics for all Binovi users. BinoviTM will now provide advanced analytics on big data by transforming our data into actionable insights leveraging best-in-class machine learning tools. This architecture allows the company to combine any data at any scale and will have the ability to build and deploy custom machine learning models.

The key component to this deployment is the combination of a collaborative workspace to enable data engineers, data scientists, and business users to collaborate and comment on shared projects as a team, and then easily build, train and deploy AI models at scale for optimized deep learning. BinvoiTM by Eyecarrot is currently available on over 4 continents, and historical devices total over 5000 globally. As the company extends its data capture toolset around the human visual system and how it interacts with the body, balance system and brain, machine learning and AI will significantly accelerate the value of the company's big data.

"We're developing a ML system that leverages both Apple's and Microsoft's AI to extend our data capture and processing infrastructure, giving deeper and richer insights." Commented CTO, Salim Mithani, PhD.

About Eyecarrot

BinoviTM by Eyecarot's platform is an innovative healthcare technology solution that integrates software, hardware, data and expert knowledge. BinoviTM helps Optometrists treat vision issues with in-office therapy as well as doctor led home based activities to better serve and increase the patient's experience and their therapy needs. The goal is to help transform vision performance for the 1 in 4 people worldwide that suffer from vision-related issues going beyond visual acuity. The company is transforming how vision healthcare services are integrated, while addressing key challenges in the health system.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Telephone: 1.844.866.6162

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

Related Links

https://www.eyecarrot.com/

