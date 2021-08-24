BinWise Releases Major Upgrade with BinScan 3.0 - Inventory Scanning App

"The new and improved BinWise, along with the BinScan inventory scanning app, are better than ever before," he adds.

BinWise, Inc. is a best-in-class beverage inventory management platform, used by hundreds of bars, restaurants, and hotels, including most US Michelin-star and Pellegrino's Top 50 in the World restaurants.

"BinScan 3.0 is a major upgrade to our mobile app and delivers on key improvements and new features requested by our customers. The release of BinScan 3.0 and other recent innovations such as SproutQR , are the beginning of the major set of innovations BlueCart will be rolling out in the next few months. Despite COVID, both BinWise and BlueCart platforms have continued to enjoy extraordinary growth, prompting significant investment into the next generation of restaurant tools aimed at improving and streamlining restaurant operations," says Konstantin Zvereff, BlueCart and BinWise CEO.

The BinScan mobile app makes it easy to take a complete inventory in a matter of minutes. In addition to taking inventory of full bottles and cases, you can now take stock of partial bottles with up to 99% accuracy. Simply scan a bottle, use an innovative visual slider to measure liquid level in a bottle, and move on to the next bottle. Use the multi-user inventory feature to speed up inventory even further. When you're done, batch review and submit inventory.

"We have been using BinWise for 10 years. In that time we've saved over a thousand hours by using BinWise to manage our beverage program instead of doing it manually. We are excited about the new features and enhancements coming to BinWise and BinScan and look forward to an even more streamlined and convenient way of managing our beverage program," says Cedric Nicaise, Director of Operations for Make It Nice NYC, home of Eleven Madison Park.

BinScan automatically syncs with BinWise to give you robust insights on the metrics that matter most to you, including inventory, variance, and sales reports, and a point of sale integration to ensure accurate cost of goods sold down to the item.

"BinWise is an extremely powerful platform. Since we switched from using spreadsheets to BinWise, it has helped us in many ways, from keeping our inventory and reporting accurate and up to date to reducing our labor costs. It also works seamlessly with our accounting system. It really is the best software of its kind out there, and with the new inventory scanning app, it's better than ever before," says Juan Carlos Santana, Beverage Director Operations at The Bastion Collection.

"The BinWise customer service is also really responsive. With COVID, we didn't know what to expect, but we saw no change in our customer support experience," he added.

About BlueCart, Inc.

BlueCart is a next generation commerce platform that combines the power and flexibility of a multi-channel sales platform with payment processing and shipping management. BlueCart is designed to streamline and modernize the sales process, while driving operational efficiencies and profitability.

About BinWise, Inc.

BinWise is a complete online platform for procurement, fulfillment, and inventory management of wine, beer, and liquor. BinWise is designed by sommeliers to help restaurateurs become more successful by streamlining the operational aspects of beverage management.

