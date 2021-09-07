binx health adds Industry Leaders, Elizabeth Mora and Naomi Kelman to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that brings convenient care to the locations where people live, work, study and shop, today announced the appointments of Elizabeth Mora and Naomi Kelman to its Board of Directors. Ms. Mora has also been appointed Chair of the company's Audit Committee.

"As accomplished, visionary leaders, with a unique passion for healthcare innovation and care access, we are thrilled to welcome Beth and Naomi to our Board of Directors," Jeff Luber, Chief Executive Officer of binx health. "As the 'front door' of healthcare rapidly moves to decentralized locations and into the home, Beth's and Naomi's diverse backgrounds and wealth of expertise at the nexus of technology, healthcare, laboratory services, and consumer health, are ideally suited to advance our 'everywhere care' mission."

"binx's 'everywhere care' approach to test access is an exciting development in the field of healthcare diagnostics. I am pleased to be joining Jeff and the team as we chart a course to better care," said Ms. Mora.

"Having helped build some of the nation's most well-known consumer health brands, I'm excited to lend my voice to binx health's 'everywhere care' mission," said Ms. Kelman.

About Elizabeth Mora

Ms. Mora brings over 30 years of financial and operational experience to binx health. Most recently, Ms. Mora was Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Draper Laboratory, where she managed operations related to finance, information technology, human resources, facilities and security. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Harvard University, and Senior Manager at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP where she oversaw audits, prepared financial statements and managed additional accounting projects. She currently serves as Board director and audit committee chair of MKS Instruments and Board director and audit committee member of INOGEN, Inc. Ms. Mora holds an M.B.A. from Simmons College Graduate School of Management, and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a certified public accountant in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

About Naomi Kelman

Ms. Kelman joins binx health with over two decades of experience in the Life Sciences industry. Most recently, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Willow Innovations Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kelman was Global Division Head of Novartis OTC at Novartis AG, and held various executive leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, including President of Vistakon (Acuvue contact lenses) and President of LifeScan (OneTouch diabetes monitor). Before joining Johnson & Johnson, she worked at Clairol (formerly Bristol-Myers Squibb) and American Express Company. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of National Vision Holdings, Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics, Mirvie, Inc and Brilliant Home Technology Inc. Ms. Kelman holds an M.B.A. and a B.A. in Economics from Cornell University.

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that makes routine testing convenient by enabling access to care where people live, work, study and shop. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions who have access large patient populations and have a significant interest in delivering or facilitating better healthcare to provide access to and enable more streamlined delivery of diagnostic testing and care. Its omnichannel platform includes the point-of-care io platform which puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere and the Company's suite of physician-mediated and medically guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings which bring high quality testing, population health tools and seamless digital integration capability to those unable or unwilling to visit a clinic location.

binx's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived io platform is the first ever point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes for women and men. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. The Company is currently working to expand its platform into COVID-19 testing by combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods.

