binx health Announces First At-Home Collection Kits for Sexually Transmitted Infections Available Through Walgreens Find Care

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health today announced that the Company's at-home sample collection kits for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are now available through Walgreens Find Care®, a digital health platform found on the Walgreens app and at Walgreens.com. These collection kits include tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, HPV as well as other common STIs.

"We believe that near-consumer healthcare lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and consumer relationships with a rapidly expanding retail health landscape. Partners like Walgreens are vitally important to advancing public health and align with binx's mission of accessible, clinically appropriate testing for all," said binx health CEO Jeffrey Luber. "A trusted global brand with millions of loyal customers, Walgreens and the Walgreens Find Care® platform allow more people to quickly and easily get the answers they need. Due to the convenience of at-home sample collection, consumers can potentially shorten illness times, prevent transmission and improve sexual health."

Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected access to in-person STI testing, treatment, and preventative care. With COVID-19 vaccination efforts underway, many STI testing sites are slowly returning to their regular schedule and capacity. For those who are unable or unwilling to visit a physical STI testing location, another option is to use an at-home STI sample collection kit, which offers definitive results and medically-guided treatment recommendations quickly. Because the stigma surrounding STIs often hinders prevention and control efforts, at-home sample collection solutions help remove this barrier and ensure privacy.

"The addition of binx to Walgreens Find Care® allows us to now offer access to at-home sample collection for STI testing," said Giovanni Monti, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Services at Walgreens Boots Alliance. "The collaboration between binx health and Walgreens reflects both companies' commitment to making quality, consumer-centered care convenient and accessible, helping our communities protect their health and well-being."

Through Walgreens Find Care®, consumers are connected to mybinxhealth.com where they can take a short, medically-guided questionnaire to identify which STI sample collection kit may be the most appropriate for them. Sample collection kits are sent directly to the consumer's home and self-collected samples are returned to one of binx's trusted CLIA-certified laboratory partners for processing. This offering includes clinician oversight, allowing for convenience and privacy, from ordering the at-home sample collection kit to consultations if the results are positive. Diagnostic test results are made available through the consumer's personal binx portal within a few days of sample receipt by the laboratory. If test results are positive, a clinician will notify the consumer and discuss a treatment plan.

Walgreens Find Care® helps consumers manage their healthcare from the comfort of their own home. The platform offers an integrated healthcare and pharmacy experience to empower people to get care when and how they need it from local and national providers they trust, all through the convenience of the Walgreens mobile app or online at Walgreens.com/findcare . Currently through Walgreens Find Care®, consumers can access more than 45 trusted providers that together offer more than 65 services and treat more than 120 conditions.

In addition to binx health's at-home sample collection kits for STIs, binx also offers both individual and bulk-centralized delivery (for employers and academic institutions) of its at home nasal swab COVID-19 sample collection kits. binx health also offers the binx io, a first-of-kind, rapid, FDA-cleared and CLIA-waived, molecular point-of-care platform for chlamydia and gonorrhea testing. Leveraging patented, multiplex technology, binx io enables central lab equivalent clinical performance in decentralized, near-patient locations holding a CLIA certificate of waiver, such as OB-GYN, primary care, retail pharmacy, urgent care, and the large and evolving category of consumer "super stores," that are increasingly serving customer health needs. To learn more, please visit: mybinxhealth.com/point-of-care .

About binx health

binx health is a first-of-kind population health technology company that brings high quality convenient testing to the places where people live, work, study and shop. The Company works with large corporate partners and institutions to keep millions of people healthy and businesses and schools open. Its point-of-care io platform puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere. This includes the rapidly expanding ecosystem of retail health and the Company's suite of medically guideline-driven, at-home sample collection offerings which bring high quality testing and population health tools and digital integration capability to large corporate partners and those unable to visit a clinic location.

binx' FDA-cleared io platform is the first ever point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. Its platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use, and rapid, offering molecular point-of-care answers at central-lab quality performance and for the first time enabling single-visit test and treatment. The Company is currently expanding its platform into COVID-19 testing by combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods. We are building solutions designed for the future of healthcare that lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and strong consumer relationships.

binx health Investor and Media Contacts:

Investors

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

[email protected]

Media

Paul Kidwell

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

617-680-1088

[email protected]



SOURCE binx health, inc.

Related Links

https://mybinxhealth.com

