binx health™ Collaborates with Amazon Business for Delivery of COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits to U.S. Businesses, Schools and Governments

BOSTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health, a population health technology company that provides convenient healthcare solutions, announced today that its FDA emergency-use authorized at-home nasal swab COVID-19 Sample Collection Kit is now available for delivery to Amazon Business customers across the United States. binx health is a proven leader in accurate, convenient testing and is aiming to redefine population health by making health testing more accessible. With its at-home nasal swab COVID-19 Sample Collection Kits now available through Amazon Business, binx health is broadening its ability to support businesses, academic institutions and governments as they work to ensure healthy work and learning environments and mitigate further spread of the virus.

binx health currently has among the lowest priced PCR-based tests with the fastest turnaround times for testing in the country (averaging <24 hours across hundreds of thousands of samples), making it especially powerful in return to work and school programs. In one university deployment, involving tens of thousands of people, binx helped keep in-person learning a reality, while holding infection rates at 1/10 of the rate of the city in which it sits. Given its international reach, binx offers at-home sample collection globally for many of its business and academic customers.

When reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations need to rely on real-time information and medical, guideline-driven care to assist in controlling viral spread and ensuring the safety of their communities, but face complicated logistics in rolling out accessible testing. Amazon Business customers of all types can now make sample collection kits and efficient, lab-certified results easily accessible to support their organization's health while ensuring business continuity and a safe on-campus learning environment.

"Amazon's tradition of innovation makes Amazon Business the perfect channel for binx health as we aim to bring convenient testing solutions to more organizations and support their safe reopening," said Jeffrey Luber, binx health Chief Executive Officer. "binx is excited for the opportunity to tap into Amazon Business' vast online presence, increasing our potential to improve care and make an impact to business customers – not only in managing COVID-19 today, but for other conditions in the future that require convenient, accurate testing."

Activating the binx health at-home nasal swab COVID-19 Sample Collection Kit

Once the COVID-19 sample collection kits are purchased through Amazon Business, participating companies distribute them to members of their population. These individuals activate the collection kit and complete an eligibility questionnaire which is then reviewed by an independent licensed healthcare professional. Individuals then follow the self-collection instructions and return the sample either to a centralized drop-off established by their institution or individually via UPS for pre-paid overnight return to binx's CLIA-certified lab partners for resulting. Test results will be provided within 24-48 hours from the laboratory's receipt of the sample and all negative results are securely delivered to one's binx patient dashboard. Those who test positive will be contacted by a licensed healthcare professional for best practices in quarantining and next steps. The binx COVID-19 testing platform also facilitates customized testing programs for organizations to enable robust real-time reporting of key testing metrics, integration with an organization's on-site clinicians (to keep them at the center of care for your community) and end-to-end collection kit logistics.

With the binx platform in place for COVID-19, employers will also have access to a system of scalable care that enables expansion into other health conditions accessible through at-home collection. As binx continues to evolve its at-home and point-of-care offering's for customers, organizations can build robust wellness initiatives and help create healthier communities by activating convenient, comprehensive care beyond today's pandemic.

binx health's at-home nasal swab COVID-19 Collection Kit has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. Customers can purchase binx health's at-home nasal swab COVID-19 Collection Kit through Amazon Business for your organization here. To learn more about binx health and its other solutions – including other at-home collection kits, its point-of-care io platform, or its customized, scalable testing programs to support population health, visit: mybinxhealth.com.

About binx health, inc.

binx health is a first-of-kind population health technology company that brings high quality convenient testing to the places where people live, work, study and shop. We work with large corporate partners and institutions to keep populations healthy and businesses and schools open. Our solutions broaden access to care for millions. Our point-of-care io platform puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, including the rapidly expanding ecosystem of retail health. Our suite of medically guideline-driven, at-home testing solutions bring high quality testing and population health tools and digital integration capability to large corporate partners and those unable to visit a clinic location. The FDA cleared io platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use and rapid and is the first ever molecular point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes which for the first time enables single-visit diagnoses and treatment. We are currently expanding the platform which includes development of a rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test by combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods. We are building solutions designed for the future of healthcare that lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and strong consumer relationships.

This self-collection kit has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This self-collection kit has been authorized only for the self-collection and maintenance of nasal swab specimens as an aid in detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this self-collection kit in combination with the authorized test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of medical devices for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

