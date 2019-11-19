binx health To Present At The Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology And Diagnostics Forum

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health, the pioneer in anywhere, anytime testing for women's health, today announced that Jeffrey Luber, president and CEO is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology & Diagnostics Forum in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting https://mybinxhealth.com/category/news/ on the News section of the company's website.

ABOUT BINX HEALTH

binx health is the pioneer in anywhere care in women's health for consumers where they live, work and shop. With the first FDA 510(k) cleared solution for the rapid testing of Chlamydia (CT) and Gonorrhea (NG) in women, binx is poised to transform care for the two most tested for sexually-transmitted infections globally. Today, 40% of patients who test positive for CT/NG do not come back for treatment once they leave a physician's office—making the need for rapid test and treat solutions paramount. We also expand access to testing through mobile solutions for at-home, physician-ordered testing that aim to bring consumers from "worry-to-well" in the palm of their hands, for those unwilling or unable to get tested in-clinic. Starting with sexually-transmitted infections, we aim to reverse trends of rising infections among young people wherever they are, and move into broader family health through the expansion of our point-of-care and at-home menus. binx health's investors include financial investors Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Novartis Venture Fund, LSP, BB Biotech, RMI Investments and Technology Venture Partners and strategic investors Consort Medical (whose wholly owned subsidiary Bespak is the manufacturer of the company's low-cost, proprietary multiplex cartridges) and China-based Wondfo Biotech.

SOURCE binx health

Related Links

https://mybinxhealth.com/category/news/

