BIO 2024 Sets the Stage for Taiwan's Biotech Industry to Shine

The 2024 edition of BIO International Convention 2024 (BIO), the world's largest and most comprehensive global biotech event, will be held from June 3 to 6 at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California. Taiwan has been an active participant in the event since 2002, presenting the technological excellence and business opportunities of Taiwan's biotech industry internationally over the years. Following the success of previous editions, the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) will continue to participate in BIO 2024 by organizing a Taiwan delegation.

The Taiwan Pavilion attracted a continuous stream of visitors.

Along with BPIPO, which is responsible for the coordination and organization of the delegation, the group includes government representatives and legal entities such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Science and Technology Council, the National Development Council, the Academia Sinica, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the Development Center for Biotechnology and Taiwan Bio Industry Organization, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taipei City Government, together with over 60 delegates and multiple accompanying companies and organizations. On the one hand, the delegation aims to present the innovative landscape of Taiwan's biotech and healthcare industry and bring cutting-edge technologies and products to the international arena, and on the other hand, it also strives to pursue technological or commercial partnerships that will help Taiwan's biotech companies to expand their business operations both regionally and globally.

Diverse Advantages that Promote Biotech and Healthcare Development

As the center of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Taiwan serves as an essential hub connecting Europe, the United States, Japan, and other emerging markets in the region. Various surveys have shown that Taiwan ranks among the world's leaders in economic freedom , digital competitiveness, and global competitiveness , making it one of the most attractive locations for multinational corporations and investors to establish branches or even regional headquarters.

In terms of medical services, Taiwan has one of the world's leading healthcare and health insurance systems, providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable care to the public. According to the Health Care Index announced in February 2024 by Numbeo, a global database website, Taiwan has been ranked first in the world for five consecutive years.

With the vision of "Health for All Ages 2030," the Taiwanese government is committed to promoting the development of regenerative medicine and precision medicine , encouraging corporate investment in biotechnology, as well as pursuing cross-sector collaborations and international exchanges. Remarkably, with its world leadership in the ICT industry and abundant R&D capacity, Taiwan provides an excellent platform for advancing medical technologies, such as digital medicine, AI-assisted drug discovery, and medical AI.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has established several comprehensive bioclusters in the northern, central, and southern regions, covering various areas including drug discovery, small molecules and biologics manufacturing, medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics, agricultural biotechnology, and health supplements. Moreover, Taiwan is gradually developing a reliable clinical trial environment and robust trial capacity thanks to its well-established medical centers and hospitals. These strengths, together with Taiwan's strong regulatory compatibility and intellectual property protection, enable Taiwan to create a more integrated ecosystem for the life sciences industry, thereby making it the "best partner in Asia", a prime destination for global biotech market players.

Taiwan Pavilion as a Stage for Taiwan's Biotech Industry to Shine in BIO 2024

Under the theme of "Time for Science to Shine," BIO 2024 is anticipated as an exciting gathering of over 20,000 industry elites, researchers, healthcare professionals, and investors across the globe. The Taiwan delegation is looking forward to showcasing Taiwan's diverse advantages to all participants and helping Taiwan's biotech and healthcare industries shine in the international arena through this grand event.

Carrying forward the proven success of previous years, the Taiwan delegation will continue to set up the Taiwan Pavilion at BIO 2024 this year. Delegates encompass a wide range of cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology (including agricultural biotechnology), new drug discovery (including small molecule drugs and biologics), precision health, medical devices, smart health, and CDMO, along with multiple governmental, academic, research, and medical organizations and industry associations, jointly demonstrating Taiwan's achievements in the cooperation between the industry, government, academia, research, and healthcare sectors.

During the 4-day event, the delegates will showcase their innovative technologies and solutions in the Taiwan Pavilion. They can also leverage this unique platform to engage in one-on-one business partnering sessions, seeking to establish links with leading international companies and investors, building an international R&D collaboration network, and boosting Taiwan's presence in the global biotech community.

As an opportunity to promote networking and interactions between the delegates and global biomedical professionals, BPIPO also welcomes all prospective collaborators and investors to visit the Taiwan Pavilion located at Booths 1817 and 1917 and join the Opening Ceremony and Happy Hour on June 3, 2024, 16:30-17:30.

