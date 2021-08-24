Bio-based PET Market from Commodity Chemicals Industry to register 45.44% CAGR during 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impacts

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Bottles and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The bottles segment led the market share in 2020 and is likely to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC contributed 51% of the market's growth with China, Japan, and India emerging as the key markets in the region.

The increase in the use of bio-based PET products, increased demand for environment-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions, and strategic alliances and collaborations are some of the factors expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bio-based PET market during the forecast period. In addition, technological innovations in PET, reduction in rigid packaging waste, and production of 100% bio-based PET bottles are some other key trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively over the forecast period. However, volatility in economic conditions and high investments in R&D activities will hamper the market to grow in the long run.

Companies Mentioned

Braskem SA

Danone SA

Gevo Inc.

Nestle SA

Origin Materials

PepsiCo Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyota Tsusho Corp.

