Bio-Based Plastics, Fuels, and Carbon Capture: A Comprehensive Analysis of Renewable Material Markets

The global demand for renewable and sustainable alternatives to fossil-fuel-based chemicals and materials is on the rise. Industries spanning construction, automotive, energy, textiles, and more are increasingly turning to bio-based products to reduce emissions, energy requirements, manufacturing costs, and waste. This transformative shift is driven by growing corporate and government commitments to sustainability, regulatory support for renewables, and evolving consumer preferences.

Key Market Drivers:

Corporate and Government Commitments: Increasing numbers of corporations and governments worldwide are pledging to prioritize sustainability in their operations and supply chains.

Regulatory Support: Favorable regulations and policies are promoting the adoption of renewable materials and sustainable practices.

Consumer Preferences: Shifting consumer choices toward eco-friendly and sustainable products are creating new market opportunities.

Market Analysis and Contents:

This extensive 2,101-page report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for bio-based, CO2-utilization, and chemically recycled materials. It profiles over 1,200 companies leading innovation in these sectors. The report covers:

Bio-Based Feedstocks: Examination of plant-based sources (starch, sugar crops, lignocellulose, oils), waste streams (food, agricultural, forestry, municipal), and microbial & mineral sources.

Comprehensive analysis of bio-based polymers, plastics, fuels, natural fibers, lignin, sustainable coatings, and paints. Market sizes, production capacities, volume trends, and forecasts until 2034.

Insight into the latest technologies, market opportunities, and barriers in carbon capture and utilization, including CO2-based fuels and minerals.

Overview of processes like pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization, and more. Detailed analysis of the plastics market, industry developments, technology trends, and company profiles.

Notable Companies Profiled:

The report profiles a wide range of companies involved in renewable and sustainable materials, including NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, AMSilk GmbH, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Bioform Technologies, Algal Bio, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd., Full Cycle Bioplastics, Stora Enso Oyj, Spiber, Traceless Materials GmbH, CJ Biomaterials, Natrify, Plastus, Humble Bee Bio, B'ZEOS, Notpla, Smartfiber, Keel Labs, MycoWorks, Algiecel, Aspiring Materials, Cambridge Carbon Capture, Carbon Engineering Ltd., Captura, Carbyon BV, CarbonCure Technologies Inc., CarbonOrO, Carbon Collect, Climeworks, Dimensional Energy, Dioxycle, Ebb Carbon, enaDyne, Fortera Corporation, Global Thermostat, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, High Hopes Labs, LanzaTech, Liquid Wind AB, Lithos, Living Carbon, Mars Materials, Mercurius Biorefining, Mission Zero Technologies, OXCUU, Oxylum, Paebbl, Prometheus Fuels, RepAir, Sunfire GmbH, Sustaera, Svante, Travertine Technologies, Verdox, Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, revalyu Resources GmbH, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, ReVital Polymers, and SABIC.

Driving a Sustainable Future:

The report underscores the pivotal role of bio-based, CO2-utilization, and chemical recycling technologies in establishing a circular economy and a sustainable climate future. It provides valuable insights for manufacturers, investors, and government agencies tracking these rapidly evolving markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET

2.1 BIOREFINERIES

2.2 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCK AND LAND USE

2.3 PLANT-BASED

2.4 WASTE

2.5 MICROBIAL & MINERAL SOURCES

2.6 GASEOUS

2.7 COMPANY PROFILES (100 company profiles)

3 BIO-BASED PLASTICS AND POLYMERS MARKET

3.1 BIO-BASED OR RENEWABLE PLASTICS

3.2 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS

3.3 TYPES

3.4 KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.5 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.6 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS

3.7 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS, BY REGION

3.8 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS & BIOPOLYMERS

3.9 NATURAL FIBERS

3.10 LIGNIN

3.11 BIOPLASTICS AND BIOPOLYMERS COMPANY PROFILES (503 company profiles)

4 BIO-BASED FUELS MARKET

4.1 Comparison to fossil fuels

4.2 Role in the circular economy

4.3 Market drivers

4.4 Market challenges

4.5 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2034, by type and production

4.6 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

4.7 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type

4.8 Types

4.9 Feedstocks

4.10 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS

4.11 Bio-naphtha

4.12 ALCOHOL FUELS

4.13 BIOMASS-BASED GAS

4.14 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS

4.15 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)

4.16 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS

4.17 GREEN AMMONIA

4.18 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)

4.19 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)

4.20 COMPANY PROFILES (164 company profiles)

5 BIO-BASED PAINTS AND COATINGS MARKET

5.1 The global paints and coatings market

5.2 Bio-based paints and coatings

5.3 Challenges using bio-based paints and coatings

5.4 Types of bio-based coatings and materials

5.5 Market for bio-based paints and coatings

5.6 COMPANY PROFILES 1372 (130 company profiles)

6 CARBON CAPTURE, UTILIZATION AND STORAGE MARKET

6.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

6.2 CO2 as a commodity

6.3 Meeting climate targets

6.4 Market drivers and trends

6.5 The current market and future outlook

6.6 CCUS Industry developments 2020-2023

6.7 CCUS investments

6.8 Government CCUS initiatives

6.9 Market map

6.10 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

6.11 CCUS Value Chain

6.12 Key market barriers for CCUS

6.13 What is CCUS?

6.14 Transporting CO2

6.15 Costs

6.16 Carbon credits

6.17 CARBON CAPTURE

6.18 CARBON UTILIZATION

6.19 CARBON STORAGE

6.20 COMPANY PROFILES (243 company profiles)

7 ADVANCED CHEMICAL RECYCLING

7.1 Classification of recycling technologies

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Plastic recycling

7.4 The advanced recycling market

7.5 Advanced recycling technologies

7.6 COMPANY PROFILES (144 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

