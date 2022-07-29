Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Size, and Trends Analysis Report by Forecast Period 2021-2025

Jul 29, 2022, 11:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market is a part of the global diversified chemicals industry within the chemicals sector, as categorized by Technavio. The global diversified chemicals industry covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of chemical products that are not included in the categories of industrial gases, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals or fertilizers, and agricultural chemicals. Moreover, the bio-based platform chemicals market value is set to grow by USD 2.12 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
- Segmentation - The report extensively covers market segmentation by Chemical Type (bio-1 4 diacids, bio-glycerol, bio-glutamic acid, bio-3-HPA, and bio-itaconic acid) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
- Key Companies - BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. among others.
- Driver - Volatility in crude oil prices to drive the market.
- Trend - Increase in R&D activities to be premium trend of the market.
- Challenge - High production cost to hamper the market growth.
- Volatility in crude oil prices
- Increase in demand for biofuels
- Strict environment regulations and policies
- Increase in R&D activities
- Rising investments by governments
- Increasing demand for bio-based succinic acid
- High production cost
- Lack of availability of raw materials
- Threat of substitutes
- In-Scope:
- Bio-1 4 diacids:
The bio-based platform chemicals market share growth by the bio-1 4 diacids segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand from the end-users like transportation, lubricants, food and beverage, and textile industries to produce intermediates, such as resins, pH-control agents, and crosslinkers, is expected to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals during the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Bio-glycerol
- Bio-glutamic acid
- Bio-3-HPA
- Bio-itaconic acid
Segmentation by Geography (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)
- In-Scope:
- APAC:
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the bio-based platform chemicals market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Increased demand for biofuels will facilitate the bio-based platform chemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Out-of-Scope:
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- IP Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Merck KGaA
- Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.
- PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
The bio-based platform chemicals market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
|
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.68
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Chemical type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Chemical type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Chemical type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Chemical type
- 5.3 Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Bio-1 4 diacids - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Bio-glycerol - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Bio-glutamic acid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Bio-3-HPA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Bio-itaconic acid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Chemical type
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Chemical type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 49: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: BASF SE – Key news
- Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Braskem SA
- Exhibit 54: Braskem SA - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Braskem SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Braskem SA – Key news
- Exhibit 57: Braskem SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Braskem SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
- Exhibit 59: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 60: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC – Key news
- Exhibit 62: DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 63: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Evonik Industries AG – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 IP Group Plc
- Exhibit 68: IP Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 69: IP Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: IP Group Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 71: IP Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: IP Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 10.9 LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Exhibit 78: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview
- Exhibit 79: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: LyondellBasell Industries NV – Key news
- Exhibit 81: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Merck KGaA – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
