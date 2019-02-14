Bio-Based Polymer Market by Type, and Others) and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Based Polymer Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Others) and Application (Textile, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Bio-Based Polymer Market Overview:
Bio-based polymers are defined as polymers made from biological sources. Some of these polymers are formed directly in the polymeric form in the organisms (e.g., microorganisms, algae, or plants) that produce them, while others are manufactured from bio-based monomers. These polymers are available in many grades with several different properties.
The growth of the bio-based polymer market is driven by factors such as increase in consumer awareness about the environmental impact of petroleum-based polymers and rise in government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas (GNG) emissions. In addition, favorable government regulations and initiatives such as Lead Market Initiative (UK) and BioPreferred (U.S.) boost the use of bio-based products, which correspondingly increases the demand for bio-based polymer products during the projected period. However, high cost to end user and cheaper rates of petroleum feedstocks are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D for product developments in niche applications is expected to offer a key opportunity for market growth.
The global bio-based polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into polyethylene, polyamide, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate and others (starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoates, poly (butylene adipate-co-terephthalate), polybutylene succinate). Based on application, it is classified into textile, automotive, industrial, agriculture, packaging, and others (paper & paperboard, agriculture, and consumer goods). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, DowDuPont, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arkema Group, Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. Teijin Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Bio-On, Novamont SpA, and Finasucre SA.
Key Benefits for Bio-Based Polymer Market:
The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bio-based polymer market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.
Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.
The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.
Bio-Based Polymer Key Market Segments:
By Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyamide (PA)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others [Starch Blends, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Poly (Butylene Adipate-co-Terephthalate), and Polybutylene Succinate]
By Application
Textile
Automotive
Industrial
Agriculture
Packaging
Others (Paper & Paperboard, Agriculture, and Consumer goods)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
