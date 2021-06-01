BIO-CAT Announces Partnership with Kerry for Global Distribution of OPTI-BIOME MB40® Probiotic

OPTI-BIOME MB40 ® ( Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 ) is a non-GMO, highly-stable probiotic strain that the company says is an ideal ingredient for a wide array of dietary supplements and other related uses. A 2019 peer-reviewed study demonstrated promising results for the probiotic strain to support gastrointestinal health.

Kerry has extensive success marketing probiotics -- the Ireland-based company has placed its GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) probiotic in well over 1,000 food and beverage products around the world. BIO-CAT CEO Chris Schuler said he envisions similar success with MB40® in the dietary supplement space.

"Given the impressive performance of the MB40® strain and its potential to have a significant impact on the dietary supplement, functional food and beverage, and companion animal industries, we have decided to work with a partner who will help scale MB40® globally," Schuler said. "Kerry's expertise, commitment to develop a leading probiotic platform, access to global resources, and plans to further scientifically support MB40® make them an ideal partner."

As part of the agreement, Kerry will apply its brand development capabilities to refresh the MB40® brand over the course of the coming months. Once fully developed, the new brand name will be supported by Kerry's global marketing and commercial infrastructure -- the company currently boasts a network of nearly 150 locations across 31 countries. According to John Quilter, VP & General Manager of Kerry's ProActive Health business, "We are delighted to partner with Bio-Cat to further develop and market this unique and highly-stable Bacillus strain, which will complement our growing portfolio of science-backed branded ingredients in our ProActive Health portfolio."

About BIO-CAT Microbials LLC

BIO-CAT Microbials LLC was founded in 2004 by BIO-CAT Inc., an enzyme industry leader located in Troy, Virginia. For 17 years, BIO-CAT Microbials LLC has focused on three core life science verticals: human nutrition, animal nutrition, and crop nutrition. BIO-CAT Microbials LLC continues to be an innovative global biotech leader that supports customers with advanced microbial solutions. As industry experts, their science-led team specializes in strain development, fermentation, and product development. For more information, please visit www.bio-cat.com.

About Kerry

Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company, provides sustainable nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Every day over one billion people around the world enjoy food and beverages containing Kerry's solutions. The company has offices in 31 countries, 149 manufacturing facilities and employs 26,000 people globally, including over 1,000 food scientists. Kerry aims to be its customers' most valued partner by delivering food and beverage products that meet their consumers' individual taste, nutrition and wellness preferences, while enhancing their lives and contributing to a more sustainable world. For more information, visit Kerry.com.

SOURCE BIO-CAT

Related Links

www.bio-cat.com

